weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Inland Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 13:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Inland Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin County through 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Apalachicola, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Creels, Beverly, Hays Place and Fort Gadsden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 745 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Huntington to 6 miles east of Etoile. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Evacuation Immediate issued for Spokane by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:31:00 PDT Target Area: Spokane Evacuation Immediate The following message is transmitted at the request of SCFD3. LEVEL 3 EVACUATION... LEAVE NOW! Spokane County Fire District 3 is working a brush fire on Highway 195. Those living from Excelsior on the South... Degray on the West... Hangman Creek on the East... Mullen Hill where it meets 195 at the North. Monitor phone and media for more information.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York County. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-18 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures up to 95 on Friday. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Parker by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 19:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cool, or 9 miles southeast of Mineral Wells, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weatherford, Cool and Millsap. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 390 and 405. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-17 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Big Sandy, or 10 miles west of Gladewater, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Sandy and Winona. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 22:25:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-18 10:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in vulnerable locations may experience flooding. Some roads in vulnerable, low-lying areas may be closed from floodwaters. Stay tuned to local officials for any road closures or evacuations. Anyone in low-lying areas and vulnerable areas could be swept out to sea and face significant injury or death. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Warning has been extended through Thursday * WHAT...Surf of 15 to 18 feet * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and potentially deadly rip currents. Some strong coastal erosion is likely. Very large waves may bring some ocean debris onto roadways, impact small harbors, and make navigating the harbor channel dangerous. Lapataiga mo galu matua maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 1025 PO ASO LULU AUKUSO 17 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Lapataiga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...Galu maualuluga e 15 i le 18 futu * NOFOAGA AAFIA...Talafatai i saute ma sasa`e o le atunuu * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...E matua maualuluga galu e fafati i aau ma le matafaga faapea le malolosi o le aave o le sami. E ono iai sologa i nofoaga tumatafaga. E mafai foi ona aafia nofoaga tulata i matafaga e pei o auala ma uafu ona o le maualuluga o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA E ono lolovaia laufanua tu-lata i matafaga ma nofoaga aafia gofie. E ono tapunia auala e lata i matafaga ona o aafiaga o le maualuluga o galu. Fa`autagia lapata`iga mo auala tapunia fa`apea le aga`i ese mai lou nofoaga. O lapataiga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Faiva po o le ona o le siisii o tulaga o sami ma galu, e le tatau i le au fai mamalu lautele ona fagogota pe maimoa i galu. O i latou i le matafaga, e mafai ona maua faafuaseia e galu.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 16:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 443 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Chandler Heights, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Seville, Gold Camp, Higley and Santan. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brevard; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Volusia FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 915 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Orange, Titusville, New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater, Wedgefield, Oak Hill, Christmas, Mims, Bithlo, Scottsmoor, Geneva, Haulover Canal, Maytown, Apollo Beach, Bethune Beach, Harmony, Ponce Inlet, Aurantia, Turnbull and Lake Harney. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 15:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Elko County through 515 PM PDT At 450 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deeth, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wells, Deeth, Angel Lake and Star Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson; Whiteside A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Whiteside, eastern Carroll and southern Stephenson Counties through 800 PM CDT At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairhaven, or 10 miles north of Morrison, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milledgeville and Chadwick around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lanark, Shannon, Pearl City and Freeport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Nemaha, Richardson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nemaha; Richardson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Nemaha and Richardson Counties through 745 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles north of Humboldt, or 12 miles southwest of Auburn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stella around 710 PM CDT. Dawson around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Verdon, Salem and Falls City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Northern Ware, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Coffee, northwestern Pierce, northwestern Ware, Bacon, northwestern Wayne and Appling Counties through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Surrency to 7 miles southwest of Nicholls. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baxley, Alma, Surrency, Odum, New Lacy and Bickley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on American Falls Reservoir move to shore immediately. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands Thunderstorms will impact American Falls and Pocatello through 645 PM MDT At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from near Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge to near American Falls. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge and Pocatello Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain Thunderstorms will impact the Spencer and Ashton Reservoir areas through 645 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 7 miles northeast of Spencer to 7 miles north of Ashton Reservoir, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Brief moderate rain and wind gusts to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dubois, Idmon, Parker, Spencer, Kilgore, St Anthony, Ashton Reservoir, northern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes, Edie School and Humphrey. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
