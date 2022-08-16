Effective: 2022-08-19 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Carroll; Stephenson; Whiteside A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Whiteside, eastern Carroll and southern Stephenson Counties through 800 PM CDT At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairhaven, or 10 miles north of Morrison, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Milledgeville and Chadwick around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lanark, Shannon, Pearl City and Freeport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

