Figs provide wonderful dishes...

By Chef Cheryl Orr Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

One of the things I love about living in a small town is, if you don’t have a tree or garden of your own oftentimes others will share their bounty.

I was lucky enough to have my friends Lynn and Kevin Isler bring by bowls of sweet little figs from their tree. And, then Laney Layton stopped in my business with more beautiful ripe figs from her trees, and several other friends also have offered their trees for the picking.

You can also find fresh figs at the Edenton Farmers Market.

My friend, Jerusha Gurvin, has even been kind enough to pick some up for me at The Fresh Market in Nags Head before our season has begun, but with so many fig trees in the area I prefer local.

Fig trees are prevalent throughout eastern North Carolina. Ocracoke even celebrates the fig with an annual Fig Festival, sponsored by the Ocracoke Preservation Museum.

The two most common fig varieties you will find locally are Celeste and Brown Turkey. Celeste fig trees produce small purplish brown, sweet fruit; while a Brown Turkey fig tree produces larger, reddish brown fruit.

A nice appetizer I made recently for my friend Clara’s birthday was a rustic and tasty Fig Crostata. I recently shared a recipe for a sweet dessert Galette or Crostata. Both terms refer to a free-form pie with galette being French while crostata is Italian.

This savory crostata is a little different because I make it with a parmesan-infused crust that is blind baked and then filled with a creamy mixture of cheeses when cooled. Then it’s topped with fresh figs and a glistening coat of fig or wine jam.

This week I have included my recipe for Fresh Fig Crostata. Enjoy!

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
