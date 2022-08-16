ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When shampoo won’t lather and you’re far from home...

By Mark Rutledge Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

If your wife is still in bed while you’re packing to leave on a trip alone, it’s probably best to let her keep sleeping. Some essentials, it turns out, one can manage without.

“Which of your little travel bottles is the shampoo?” I gently asked just before dawn.

“It’s the orange one in my cabinet,” Sharon mumbled without opening her eyes.

I don’t usually even bring shampoo for weekend getaways. Whatever the hotel provides will be fine for a few days, and it saves me from lugging along a big bottle.

If the hotel stock doesn’t work out, Sharon always packs enough shampoo for both of us. But she was not coming along for this trip back to eastern North Carolina to visit with my guitar-picking buddies and former bandmates.

It had been at least a year since the last trip back, when Sharon and I reserved an Airbnb beside the Tar River. The host provided shampoo, as I recall, and I didn’t notice anything odd about the water. On this trip, I did sense that something was not quite right.

“And the water tastes funny when you’re far from your home,” John Prine sang. I thought about that line in 2001 when we moved to Greenville, North Carolina, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, where we lived beside the cold and pristine Watauga River.

Drawn from area springs and the Watauga River, Elizabethton’s water is among the best anywhere. I knew I was going to miss it, and I was not so sure how Greenville’s primary water source, the Tar River, would measure up.

The Tar’s flow through the Coastal Plain does not project the crisp and clear image evoked by the Watauga’s mountain rapids. But we would find that Greenville’s water is great too. Whatever happens between the river and the faucet is very well done. Coffee snobs though we are, we never filtered our Greenville water before brewing.

Staying with friends in Greenville, I noticed that what was different about the water had nothing to do with the taste. It had to do with how it reacted with my wife’s shampoo. The stuff seemed to be more of a foam killer. The more I reapplied, the fewer bubbles were made.

I told Sharon that either the water has changed in Greenville or my friends have a massive water softener system. “I never did get any lather at all out of this shampoo,” I said unpacking toiletries. “And it does not rinse clean either.”

“Oh my gosh,” she laughed. “I told you that was shampoo, didn’t I?”

As I demanded to know what I had applied to my scalp numerous times for days, my wife could only laugh. She finally snorted out that it was “a gel.” I never did get a straight answer as to what purpose, or body area, the mystery gel normally serves.

This explains why my styling cream had lost the will to live over the weekend. I just assumed it was the oppressive August heat.

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina.

