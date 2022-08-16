Figs provide wonderful dishes...

One of the things I love about living in a small town is, if you don’t have a tree or garden of your own oftentimes others will share their bounty.

I was lucky enough to have my friends Lynn and Kevin Isler bring by bowls of sweet little figs from their tree. And, then Laney Layton stopped in my business with more beautiful ripe figs from her trees, and several other friends also have offered their trees for the picking.

You can also find fresh figs at the Edenton Farmers Market.

My friend, Jerusha Gurvin, has even been kind enough to pick some up for me at The Fresh Market in Nags Head before our season has begun, but with so many fig trees in the area I prefer local.

Fig trees are prevalent throughout eastern North Carolina. Ocracoke even celebrates the fig with an annual Fig Festival, sponsored by the Ocracoke Preservation Museum.

The two most common fig varieties you will find locally are Celeste and Brown Turkey. Celeste fig trees produce small purplish brown, sweet fruit; while a Brown Turkey fig tree produces larger, reddish brown fruit.

A nice appetizer I made recently for my friend Clara’s birthday was a rustic and tasty Fig Crostata. I recently shared a recipe for a sweet dessert Galette or Crostata. Both terms refer to a free-form pie with galette being French while crostata is Italian.

This savory crostata is a little different because I make it with a parmesan-infused crust that is blind baked and then filled with a creamy mixture of cheeses when cooled. Then it’s topped with fresh figs and a glistening coat of fig or wine jam.

This week I have included my recipe for Fresh Fig Crostata. Enjoy!

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.

Savory Fresh Fig Crostata

INGREDIENTS

• 1-2 cups fresh figs, depending on size, halved

• ½ cup mascarpone or cream cheese, room temperature

• ½ cup soft goat cheese, room temperature

• ¼ cup grated parmesan

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest

• Salt to taste

• 2 tablespoons honey, or to taste

• 1 egg

• 1 tbsp water

• 1 recipe Crostata Dough

• 1/3 cup Fig jam, FROG jam, or Red Wine Jelly

Parmesan Crostata Dough

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 ½ tablespoons sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup ice-cold water, more if needed

• 6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

• 2 tablespoons cold shortening or lard

• 1/2 cup grated parmesan

PREPARATION

• Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

• Prepare the dough. Whisk together dry ingredients. Add small pieces of butter and shortening and cut into dry ingredients until crumbly, using a pastry blender, mixer with a paddle attachment or a food processor. Mixture should still have small pieces of butter the size of a pea. Blend in parmesan. Add cold water and blend into mixture to form a dough. Place dough ball in plastic wrap and chill for 15 minutes.

• In a bowl, mix together the mascarpone, goat cheese, and parmesan. Stir in salt, lemon zest, and honey. Set aside.

• On a floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer dough to the parchment-lined sheet pan. Fold and pinch the dough up and inward, so it leaves a 1-2 inch edge. Chill the unbaked crostata for at least 15 minutes in the freezer.

• While the crostata dough is chilling, beat the egg and water together. Set aside.

• Line the unbaked crostata shell with foil and fill the interior with ceramic pie weights or beans. If using beans to weight the center they cannot be used for eating and should be saved as pie weights. Bake for 30 minutes, and then remove the crostata shell. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Remove the foil and weights, and brush with egg wash. Return to the oven for another 20-30 minutes until golden brown. If edges start to become too brown, cover them with foil.

• Cool crostata shell completely. Once cool, fill the center with the cheese mixture, then top with halved figs, cut side up. Gently spread with jam. Serve at room temperature.