Wamego, RCPD now searching for two runaway teens
Days after a runaway teenager from Salina was reported, Wamego and Riley County Police Department officials say they believe a runaway teenager from Manhattan may be with her. In a joint news release Tuesday, the two agencies shared photos of 15-year-old Trinity and 16-year-old Alejandra. Trinity, whose last name was not provided by police, reportedly ran away from a Salina residence on Aug. 12. Trinity is a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and had red and black hair when she went missing. Police believe Trinity may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley or Junction City area.
Riley County now in substantial incidence category for COVID-19
Riley County has been decreased to the SUBSTANTIAL incidence category with 50-99 cases per 100,000 people. This total does not include any at-home test results. Ascension Via Christi is caring for two COVID-19 positive patients at this time with one of the patients in the Intensive Care Unit on a ventilator.
Citizens voice concerns over new Scorpion facility
Community members filled the room Wednesday at Crestview Church for a Pottawatomie County meeting about the upcoming construction of the Scorpion biomanufacturing facility. The purpose of the meeting was to allow the public to voice their concerns and ask questions about the project. The new building will be located off...
