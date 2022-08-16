Days after a runaway teenager from Salina was reported, Wamego and Riley County Police Department officials say they believe a runaway teenager from Manhattan may be with her. In a joint news release Tuesday, the two agencies shared photos of 15-year-old Trinity and 16-year-old Alejandra. Trinity, whose last name was not provided by police, reportedly ran away from a Salina residence on Aug. 12. Trinity is a white female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and had red and black hair when she went missing. Police believe Trinity may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley or Junction City area.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO