Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
newscenter1.tv
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: New Underwood falls to Harding County-Bison in season opener
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – The 2022 high school football season kicked off Thursday night in the nine-man and 11B classes. The New Underwood Tigers had the tough task of opening the new year against third ranked Harding County – Bison. Harding County jumped out to a 22 point...
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Hills Pioneer
Threshing Bee at Sturgis this weekend
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee is Friday through Sunday near Sturgis. The event is sponsored by the Western Dakota Antique Club and is held on the club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road just past the Sturgis Airport.
KELOLAND TV
City of Sturgis final crowd tally ready in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vehicle count is in but the city of Sturgis won’t be releasing its estimated attendance until October. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10 days of the rally. The...
newscenter1.tv
Rally wrap: Buffalo Chip had a successful year with many new faces
STURGIS, S.D. — With nightly concerts and locations like the Field of Flags, the Buffalo Chip felt this year’s Rally went well for them. Tens of thousands of people were seen and many were new faces to the campsite. “People were the happiest they ever have been. You...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Banana plants an eye-catcher in Wilson Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Majestic, awesome, huge and impressive are just a few of the words used to describe the banana plants in Wilson Park. This is the sixth summer for the tropical plants, and even though they are more accustomed to rainforest conditions, these banana plants have withstood Rapid City downpours, hail and wind.
KEVN
Rapid City mall under major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, is going through some major renovations, transforming large areas of the more than 800,000-square-foot space. “We have 12 pushing on 13 new small businesses that have opened this year. We are working on our food court renovations....
newscenter1.tv
RC Stevens football team hopes to continue upward trend
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After finishing 3-7 in 2021 and falling to Harrisburg in the first round of the playoffs, the Rapid City Stevens football team looks to continue trending in the right direction, as it embarks on a new season. While three wins may not sound like much,...
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEVN
Swim free at Rapid City pools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish/DOT come together on intersection plans
SPEARFISH — In a joint effort between the city of Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT), the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85 is scheduled for some major changes, but as the city, which maintains Colorado Boulevard, moves forward with its plans; the state, which maintains Highway 85, needs a bit more time to catch up.
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
newscenter1.tv
Car vs house; Black Hawk accident early Friday morning
Black Hawk, S.D. – A car drove into a house at 6904 Seeaire Street in Black Hawk early Friday morning. A little after 8:00 a.m., a westbound 2020 Ford F150 pickup went off the road, struck a parked trailer, went through a fence and struck the home in the southwest corner. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver fainted, causing the accident.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle final count lower than 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fewer than 500,000 vehicles were counted for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said. The S.D. DOT counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10-day rally. The city of Sturgis uses the DOT vehicle count, tons of garbage removed from the city and analysis of photographs to estimate the attendance each year.
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth AFB implements Stage 1A water restrictions
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Ellsworth Air Force Base is entering Stage 1A of the Water Demand Reduction Plan after deciding their alternate water supply intake needed to be reduced. The base’s main water supply is undergoing emergency repairs after experiencing catastrophic failure from the previous week.
newscenter1.tv
Tickets for “Annie” go on sale at The Monument Aug. 19
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The musical “Annie” is coming to The Monument for three performances in the Fine Arts Theatre, and tickets go on sale August 19 at 10 a.m. The three performances will be November 19 at 7 p.m. and November 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Comments / 0