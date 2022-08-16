In the present work, different nanoparticles spinel ferrite series (MFe2O4, Co0.5M0.5Fe2O4; M"‰="‰Co, Mn, Ni, Mg, Cu, or Zn) have been obtained via sonochemical approach. Then, sol"“gel method was employed to design core"“shell magnetoelectric nanocomposites by coating these nanoparticles with BaTiO3 (BTO). The structure and morphology of the prepared samples were examined by X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscope (SEM) coupled with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HR-TEM), and zeta potential. XRD analysis showed the presence of spinel ferrite and BTO phases without any trace of a secondary phase. Both phases crystallized in the cubic structure. SEM micrographs illustrated an agglomeration of spherical grains with nonuniformly diphase orientation and different degrees of agglomeration. Moreover, HR-TEM revealed interplanar d-spacing planes that are in good agreement with those of the spinel ferrite phase and BTO phase. These techniques along with EDX analyses confirmed the successful formation of the desired nanocomposites. Zeta potential was also investigated. The biological influence of (MFe2O4, CoMFe) MNPs and core"“shell (MFe2O4@BTO, CoMFe@BTO) magnetoelectric nanocomposites were examined by MTT and DAPI assays. Post 48Â h of treatments, the anticancer activity of MNPs and MENCs was investigated on human colorectal carcinoma cells (HCT-116) against the cytocompatibility of normal non-cancerous cells (HEK-293). It was established that MNPs possess anti-colon cancer capability while MENCs exhibited a recovery effect due to the presence of a protective biocompatible BTO layer. RBCs hemolytic effect of NPs has ranged from non- to low-hemolytic effect. This effect that could be attributed to the surface charge from zeta potential, also the CoMnFe possesses the stable and lowest zeta potential in comparison with CoFe2O4 and MnFe2O4 also to the protective effect of shell. These findings open up wide prospects for biomedical applications of MNPs as anticancer and MENCs as promising drug nanocarriers.

SCIENCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO