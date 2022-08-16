Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Phys.org
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Nature.com
Geoelectrochemistry-driven alteration of amino acids to derivative organics in carbonaceous chondrite parent bodies
A long-standing question regarding carbonaceous chondrites (CCs) is how the CCs' organics were sourced and converted before and after the accretion of their parent bodies. Growing evidence shows that amino acid abundances in CCs decrease with an elongated aqueous alteration. However, the underlying chemical processes are unclear. If CCs' parent bodies were water-rock differentiated, pH and redox gradients can drive electrochemical reactions by using H2 as an electron source. Here, we simulate such redox conditions and demonstrate that Î±-amino acids are electrochemically altered to monoamines and Î±-hydroxy acids on FeS and NiS catalysts at 25"‰Â°C. This conversion is consistent with their enrichment compared to amino acid analogs in heavily altered CCs. Our results thus suggest that H2 can be an important driver for organic evolution in water-rock differentiated CC parent bodies as well as the Solar System icy bodies that might possess similar pH and redox gradients.
notebookcheck.net
MIT researchers design a battery-free wearable "e-skin" featuring various wireless sensors
Wearables represent one of the fastest growing industries to date, with an estimated global revenue of US$380.5 billion by 2028. Sensors powered by wireless tech are now small enough to be included in wristwatches or armbands and they can measure various human biomarkers like glucose concentration, blood pressure, heart rate, steps taken throughout the day etc. These chips still require a small battery, but, in the near future, there will not be any need for synthetic power sources, as researchers have managed to fabricate wearable sensors embedded in a thin mesh that does not require wireless chips or batteries.
Phys.org
Mathematical methods for analyzing single-cell transcriptomic data
Single-cell transcriptomics is revolutionizing the field of cell biology. This technique enables researchers to analyze the genes expressed in individual cells, which provides more information on the different cell types within tissues compared to bulk transcriptomics. Most current analytical methods for single-cell transcriptomic data assume that cell types are discrete....
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
Phys.org
Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
We often think of astronomy as a visual science with beautiful images of the universe. However, astronomers use a wide range of analysis tools beyond images to understand nature at a deeper level. Data sonification is the process of converting data into sound. It has powerful applications in research, education...
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Nature.com
Biocompatibility and colorectal anti-cancer activity study of nanosized BaTiO coated spinel ferrites
In the present work, different nanoparticles spinel ferrite series (MFe2O4, Co0.5M0.5Fe2O4; M"‰="‰Co, Mn, Ni, Mg, Cu, or Zn) have been obtained via sonochemical approach. Then, sol"“gel method was employed to design core"“shell magnetoelectric nanocomposites by coating these nanoparticles with BaTiO3 (BTO). The structure and morphology of the prepared samples were examined by X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscope (SEM) coupled with energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX), high-resolution transmission electron microscope (HR-TEM), and zeta potential. XRD analysis showed the presence of spinel ferrite and BTO phases without any trace of a secondary phase. Both phases crystallized in the cubic structure. SEM micrographs illustrated an agglomeration of spherical grains with nonuniformly diphase orientation and different degrees of agglomeration. Moreover, HR-TEM revealed interplanar d-spacing planes that are in good agreement with those of the spinel ferrite phase and BTO phase. These techniques along with EDX analyses confirmed the successful formation of the desired nanocomposites. Zeta potential was also investigated. The biological influence of (MFe2O4, CoMFe) MNPs and core"“shell (MFe2O4@BTO, CoMFe@BTO) magnetoelectric nanocomposites were examined by MTT and DAPI assays. Post 48Â h of treatments, the anticancer activity of MNPs and MENCs was investigated on human colorectal carcinoma cells (HCT-116) against the cytocompatibility of normal non-cancerous cells (HEK-293). It was established that MNPs possess anti-colon cancer capability while MENCs exhibited a recovery effect due to the presence of a protective biocompatible BTO layer. RBCs hemolytic effect of NPs has ranged from non- to low-hemolytic effect. This effect that could be attributed to the surface charge from zeta potential, also the CoMnFe possesses the stable and lowest zeta potential in comparison with CoFe2O4 and MnFe2O4 also to the protective effect of shell. These findings open up wide prospects for biomedical applications of MNPs as anticancer and MENCs as promising drug nanocarriers.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover antibodies that induce broad immunity against SARS viruses, including emerging variants
As the world has witnessed firsthand, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is difficult to control because of its ability to rapidly mutate and produce many different variants. Scientists at Scripps Research have now identified antibodies that are effective against many different SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as other SARS viruses like SARS-CoV-1, the highly lethal virus that caused an outbreak in 2003. The results showed that certain animals are surprisingly more able to make these types of "pan-SARS virus" antibodies than humans, giving scientists clues as to how to make better vaccines.
Nature.com
Ethanol-based green-solution processing of Î±-formamidinium lead triiodide perovskite layers
The use of non-toxic or less-toxic solvents in the mass production of solution-processed perovskite solar cells is essential. However, halide perovskites are generally not completely soluble in most non-toxic solvents. Here we report the deposition of dense and uniform Î±-formamidinium lead triiodide (Î±-FAPbI3) films using perovskite precursor solutions dissolved in ethanol-based solvent. The process does not require an antisolvent dripping step. The combination of a Lewis base, such as dimethylacetamide (or dimethylsulfoxide), and an alkylammonium chloride (RNH3Cl) in ethanol results in the stable solvation of FAPbI3. The RNH3Cl added to the FAPbI3 precursor solution is removed during spin-coating and high-temperature annealing via iodoplumbate complexes, such as PbI2Â·RNH2 and PbI2Â·HCl, coordinated with dimethylacetamide (or dimethylsulfoxide). It is possible to form very dense and uniform Î±-FAPbI3 perovskite films with high crystallinity by combining several types of RNH3Cl. We obtain power conversion efficiencies of 24.3% using a TiO2 electrode, and of 25.1% with a SnO2 electrode.
Nature.com
Graph deep learning detects contextual prognostic biomarkers from whole-slide images
Graph deep learning can be used to detect contextual pathological features within a complex tumour microenvironment. We have shown the use of graph deep learning for predicting the prognosis of patients with tumours, and use it to identify additional contextual prognostic biomarkers for pathologists. Chen, R. J. et al. Whole...
Phys.org
Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics
Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver or iron oxide nanoparticles does not have typical negative side effects and therefore can become a safe alternative to antibiotics in traumatology, surgery and implantology. The results of the work have been published in the journal Applied Surface Science.
Phys.org
Analysis of molecular processes in living cells with sub-10 nm spatial resolution
Researchers at the University of Würzburg have developed "photoswitching fingerprint analysis"—a unique technology that for the first time allows the analysis of molecular processes and the regulation of individual proteins in living cells with sub-10 nm spatial resolution. Its application ranges from biological to medical research and the work has been published in Nature Methods.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Phys.org
'Forever chemicals' destroyed by simple new method
PFAS, a group of manufactured chemicals commonly used since the 1940s, are called "forever chemicals" for a reason. Bacteria can't eat them; fire can't incinerate them; and water can't dilute them. And, if these toxic chemicals are buried, they leach into surrounding soil, becoming a persistent problem for generations to come.
Phys.org
How microchip imaging cytometry makes laboratory testing more economical, easy-to-use, and accessible
A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances addresses scientific and technical advances in the field of microchip imaging cytometry (MIC) and shows the applications of microchip imaging cytometry that may bring more economical, easy-to-use, and accessible healthcare to the public. The economic globalization and the aging population of many countries in...
Phys.org
Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
In a series of experiments on lanthanum superhydride with impurities, researchers from Skoltech, Lebedev Physical Institute of RAS and their colleagues from the United States, Germany and Japan, have established the mechanism behind the highest-temperature superconductivity in polyhydrides observed to date. Reported in Advanced Materials, the discovery paves the way for future studies pursuing materials that conduct electricity with zero resistance at or close to room temperature. Those would come in handy for superconducting electronics and quantum computers, maglev trains, MRI machines, particle accelerators, and perhaps even nuclear fission reactors and lossless power lines, if you're into that kind of thing.
Phys.org
New 3D model shows: Megalodon could eat prey the size of entire killer whales
The reconstructed megalodon (Otodus megalodon) was 16 meters long and weighed more than 61 tons. It was estimated that it swam at around 1.4 meters per second, required over 98,000 kilo calories every day and had a stomach volume of almost 10,000 liters. These results suggest that the megalodon could travel long distances and was capable of eating whole prey up to 8 meters long. Notably, this is the size of modern killer whales, today's top ocean predator. An ability to eat large apex predators of comparable size millions of years ago places megalodon at a higher trophic level than modern top predators.
Phys.org
How the Earth is changing across different ecosystems
Climate change is a complicated phenomenon with a variety of both abrupt and gradual effects that scientists are working hard to uncover. Emerging findings on how various ecosystems are responding to a changing climate, stemming from long-term research conducted through the National Science Foundation's 40-year-old Long-Term Ecological Research (LTER) program, have now been published in a series of articles in the journal BioScience.
