This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
aashtojournal.org
Maryland DOT Archeologists Excavate Iron Furnace Site
Archaeologists from the Maryland Department of Transportation are helping excavate two small Colonial-era cabins near the historic Elkridge Furnace in Howard County, MD, located on land originally purchased for a highway project. [Above photo by the Maryland DOT]. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Elkridge iron furnace used enslaved,...
Navy golf course proposal on Chesapeake Bay shoreline hits roadblock
A new golf course won’t be landing on Greenbury Point in Maryland anytime soon. Naval officials announced on Aug. 15 that they have halted deliberations on a proposal submitted by the Naval Academy Golf Association to construct a second golf course on the Anne Arundel County peninsula. The move came after County Executive Steuart Pittman formally tendered […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
National Park Service seeks public input for study on Baltimore’s historic President Street train station
The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for feedback from the public on a study of Baltimore’s historic President Street train station. Owned by the city of Baltimore and managed as a museum, the former train station was built in 1849 and is connected to the American Civil War, Maryland abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ escape from slavery, an assassination attempt of President Abraham Lincoln, and the Baltimore Riots of 1861, according to a press release.
WUSA
National Aquarium hosts first public sea turtle release in nearly 3 years
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2017 about sea turtles hatching at Assateague State Park in Maryland. The National Aquarium in Baltimore had a turtle-y cool Thursday as they hosted their first public sea turtle release in close to three years at Assateague State Park.
foxbaltimore.com
Northern lights potentially visible as far south as Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — People living in the northern tier of the United States, potentially including Maryland, may see the aurora borealis Wednesday and Thursday night after a geomagnetic storm launched the northern lights-producing energetic solar plasma toward Earth’s magnetic field. The beautiful sky show could be visible Wednesday...
SLIDESHOW: Implosion of former C.P. Crane power plant
Dozens of spectators turned out Friday morning to see the implosion of the former C.P. Crane power plant in Bowleys Quarters. The planned implosion was scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday. The weather cooperated and crews detonated charges to bring the former plant down on schedule. The decommissioned plant's stacks could be seen collapsing at the outset of the implosion. They quickly disappeared into a pile of rubble, giving way to plumes of dark-colored smoke and dust. The clouds of smoke, dust and debris billowed high into the air over Seneca Creek. Several residents had front-row seats to the spectacle as they watched from the water surrounding the decommissioned plant. When it was all said and done, nothing remained but a pile of rubble.
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Isaac Log Cabin
This late 18th-century cabin appears to be remarkably well-preserved. In fact, it was completely disassembled and moved from its original location on nearby Merryman Street to its current place of pride on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland. Originally built sometime around 1780, the cabin’s namesake didn’t enter the picture...
Five Displaced In Massive Cecil County Townhouse Blaze Causing $750K In Damages: Fire Marshal
Five were displaced in Maryland as a roaring two-alarm fire ripped through a pair of neighboring townhouses in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton, when a massive fire was reported by a homeowner, who spotted the fire outside the residence.
southbmore.com
‘HK A Seafood Joint’ Coming to Cross Street Market in Federal Hill
Culinary industry veterans Henry Dudley and Kimber Van Kline are opening stall ‘HK A Seafood Joint’ at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. HK fills a stall vacated by Royal Farms Chicken and Southrn’ Spice in the past couple of years. Dudley and Van Kline, who are...
wypr.org
Baltimore County spent millions on a free bus, look to expand despite low ridership
Baltimore County leaders set aside millions for a free ride to get around Towson but not many riders are boarding the bus. The Towson Loop Circulator was launched with much fanfare in October 2021. Officials are now exploring how to get more people to take the free bus while considering expanding the service to other parts of the county.
Nearly 100 firefighters required to extinguish a house fire in Annapolis on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- A house fire is under investigation after flames destroyed a two-story home in Annapolis on Thursday morning, according to authorities.The fire started at 1908 Sherwood Road in Annapolis at 6:15 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Fire Department official said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from various sides of the house. There were two people inside of the house and they were able to escape with their two dogs before firefighters arrived, according to authorities.The fire appeared to start in the garage and spread to other parts of the single-family home, fire officials said. It took 99 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control, fire officials said.Firefighters from the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department helped battle the blaze, which took one hour to extinguish, according to authorities. There were working smoke detectors inside the house at the time of the fire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit is trying to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, the fire initially appeared to be accidental, fire officials said.
wypr.org
Baltimore County looks to revive old shopping mall
Baltimore County plans to buy the old Sears building still connected to Security Square Mall for $10 million. It's an effort to revitalize the mall which in recent years has been in decline. County officials hope buying a former anchor store of Security Square will help them guide the mall’s future.
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
Wbaltv.com
Video shows Pitamore employees dumping liquid down drain; company responds
A video showing Pitamore employees dumping liquid down a Baltimore City storm drain is drawing attention. In the video, the workers are seen emptying garbage bags into the drain next to the restaurant on West Pratt Street. The person who took this video said it happened on Thursday afternoon. Pitamore...
wypr.org
State effort to curb crime expands to Eastern Shore
A state initiative designed to fight gang activity as well as drug and firearms trafficking is expanding on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Law enforcement from Worcester and Somerset counties are joining Dorchester County, which is already part of the five-year-old Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. The...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
foxbaltimore.com
SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
Wbaltv.com
After 4-year absence 'Fleet Week' returns to Baltimore
For the first time since the pandemic, Fleet Week is coming back to Baltimore. Navy ships from the U.S. along with several other countries will be here and the U.S.S. Constellation will soon have plenty of company at the Inner Harbor. Fleet Week is coming back Sept. 7-13, as Baltimore...
cbs17
More toppings, more problems: Maryland Papa John’s worker spears customer after attacked with pizza paddle
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?. A sheriff’s department in Maryland said an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings. Herbert Harris, 40, returned to...
