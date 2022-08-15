Read full article on original website
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC
With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
Creating Duluth-Themed Art with AI
DALL-E is an online tool that uses machine learning to generate digital images from plain English text descriptions. You type a description of something real or imaginary and the program does its best to create a unique image based on that description. After some time on a waitlist, I recently received an invite that allows me to create and download a limited number of artificial intelligence generated images per month. This came at a good time, as I recently found a watercolor print of the Duluth hillside in a Lincoln Park shop that I liked quite a bit but could not afford. I decided to use some of my AI image credits to see if I could get the automated system to produce Duluth art of at least somewhat comparable quality. In the examples that follow, I describe this process, showing what worked and what did not. The captions of each picture show the text query that generated the image.
Selective Focus: John Keefover
John Keefover is the Duluth-based nature photographer behind the photography business Keefography. This June, Keefover thru-hiked the Superior Hiking Trail, sharing photos, videos and journal entries along the way. Keefover used this adventure as an opportunity to raise funds for the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center. What inspired this photography...
Minnesota Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ For Anyone Over 12
When I came across an advertisement for 'Forest Bathing', my first thoughts were, “Really. That's a thing? Do you do that alone or with a group? Is that even legal?”. I've done plenty of camping in Minnesota. And I've cleaned up in lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds. But I've never bathed in a forest.
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks
DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
See The Dramatic Changes Happening at the Duluth Target Store Remodel
The Duluth Target store is in the process of a refresh and expansion, and if you haven't been there for some time, you might be surprised at some of the dramatic changes. You'll notice the changes from the second you walk in the door with the new checkout area, new Dollar Spot, and new customer service/pick-up area. One of the first changes to be done was to the floor, gone is the tile in favor of the glossy concrete floor, and in some areas of the store additional decoration has been added to the concrete.
A tragedy turned into a triumph: Two families unite after an unimaginable loss
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Over the past two decades, two families have been coming together for a sole purpose following an unimaginable tragedy. Between the power of community, education, and organ donation, a loss became a gain. On April 21, 1997, the Esko community was rocked when 12-year-old...
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
Friends and family reflect and remember Joni Dahl - woman killed by drunk driver in northern MN
Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 16, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrest.
Remembering Joni Dahl, Woman Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver in Northern Minnesota
“I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary-eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl died after being struck by a drunk driver in Embarrass Minnesota, late Friday night.
Charges: Drunk driver killed former chair of Hibbing Chamber of Commerce
An Iron Range man was intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle, killing a woman, charges say. Michael Miller, 40, from Virginia, Minnesota has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 39-year-old Joni Dahl, from Eveleth. Miller's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times...
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home
DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away. Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation.
Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North...
