Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Check Out The Latest Food Truck In Duluth Behind The DECC

With the days of summer starting to tick away here is another reason to embrace the sunshine and warm temperatures. A new food truck that started up in July has set itself up in a great location behind the DECC by the Vista Fleet! The truck is called Northland Larder and from the photos, the food looks absolutely amazing!
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Creating Duluth-Themed Art with AI

DALL-E is an online tool that uses machine learning to generate digital images from plain English text descriptions. You type a description of something real or imaginary and the program does its best to create a unique image based on that description. After some time on a waitlist, I recently received an invite that allows me to create and download a limited number of artificial intelligence generated images per month. This came at a good time, as I recently found a watercolor print of the Duluth hillside in a Lincoln Park shop that I liked quite a bit but could not afford. I decided to use some of my AI image credits to see if I could get the automated system to produce Duluth art of at least somewhat comparable quality. In the examples that follow, I describe this process, showing what worked and what did not. The captions of each picture show the text query that generated the image.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Selective Focus: John Keefover

John Keefover is the Duluth-based nature photographer behind the photography business Keefography. This June, Keefover thru-hiked the Superior Hiking Trail, sharing photos, videos and journal entries along the way. Keefover used this adventure as an opportunity to raise funds for the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center. What inspired this photography...
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
MIX 108

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks

DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

See The Dramatic Changes Happening at the Duluth Target Store Remodel

The Duluth Target store is in the process of a refresh and expansion, and if you haven't been there for some time, you might be surprised at some of the dramatic changes. You'll notice the changes from the second you walk in the door with the new checkout area, new Dollar Spot, and new customer service/pick-up area. One of the first changes to be done was to the floor, gone is the tile in favor of the glossy concrete floor, and in some areas of the store additional decoration has been added to the concrete.
DULUTH, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away.  Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation. 
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wanted Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive was arrested on Monday afternoon. FOX21 cannot name him because he has not been charged yet. The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force verified the fugitive’s location at 3 p.m. The 29-year-old was found on the 400-block of North...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wanted fugitive taken into custody

DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
DULUTH, MN

