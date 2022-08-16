Dog of the Week: Metapod (49931235) Metapod is a two-year-old, 54-pound Australian Cattle Dog/Greater Swiss Mountain Dog mix with a big personality! He enjoys herding people and animals, and we can't blame him because he was born for the job. When playing with his canine friends, he tends to be more dominant, so he would prefer a submissive play pal who will do whatever Metapod says. Due to his deeply ingrained herding nature, he may do best in a home with no small children or pets that don't appreciate being told what to do by their furry peers. If you have a ranch with animals that need some direction, Metapod might be the perfect guy for the job!

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO