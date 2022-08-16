Read full article on original website
Related
sanmarcostx.gov
San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week
Dog of the Week: Metapod (49931235) Metapod is a two-year-old, 54-pound Australian Cattle Dog/Greater Swiss Mountain Dog mix with a big personality! He enjoys herding people and animals, and we can't blame him because he was born for the job. When playing with his canine friends, he tends to be more dominant, so he would prefer a submissive play pal who will do whatever Metapod says. Due to his deeply ingrained herding nature, he may do best in a home with no small children or pets that don't appreciate being told what to do by their furry peers. If you have a ranch with animals that need some direction, Metapod might be the perfect guy for the job!
sanmarcostx.gov
Elizabeth Treviño Selected to Serve as City Clerk
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Interim City Clerk Elizabeth Treviño was selected to serve as City Clerk. Treviño has been serving as Interim City Clerk since May 2022. Treviño began her career with the City in 2007 and has dedicated more than 15 years of service to the San Marcos community. During her tenure, Treviño has taken on a range of different roles, including Deputy Local Registrar, Passport Administrator, Records Management Program Coordinator, and Deputy City Clerk.
Comments / 0