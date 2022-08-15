Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Are you a tattoo fanatic? Gear up for the Seattle Tattoo Expo this weekend
SEATTLE — Calling all tattoo enthusiasts! If you'd like to add a new piece of art to your permanent collection, this weekend is for you. The Seattle Tattoo Expo is making a comeback this Friday-Sunday after being paused for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the agenda are...
Tri-City Herald
Rapper who opened for Lil Wayne celebrates homecoming with Tri-Cities show
After plenty of time away, a well-known rapper who cut his teeth in the Tri-Cities is making a return. Seattle-based Marquise “Nobi” Green will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Emerald of Siam. It’ll be his first set in the Tri-Cities in four years. He’ll be supported...
myedmondsnews.com
More free summer concerts scheduled for Aug. 16, 18 and 21
More free summer concerts are in store this week with upcoming performances set for Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 18 at Hazel Miller Plaza, as well as Sunday, Aug. 21 at City Park. The concert on Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza (5th Avenue South...
Chronicle
Magicians, Hypnotists More: Entertainment Attractions Abound at SWW Fair
Note: The 2022 Southwest Washington Fair begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. Find out more at https://southwestwashingtonfair.org/. In addition to demolition derbies, the Lewis County Rodeo and live music, the Southwest Washington Fair is jam-packed with additional entertainment opportunities throughout its six-day run. All of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
KING-5
Bánh mi and boba go great together at Toast Mi
TACOMA, Wash. — At Toast Mi in Tacoma's Proctor District, Liam Nguyen and Nikki Nguyen often find themselves explaining their last names. "We have the same last name," Nikki said. "But we're not married," Liam added. "And we're not related," Nikki said. "We are just really good friends and...
Forecast calls for La Nina winter after hot, dry summer
Following one of the hottest summers on record comes the expectation that winter will be extra cold, and extra dark. This week, meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that La Nina will be back for the third winter in a row. As a result, this winter could...
3 shot, including 2-year-old child, during filming of music video in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police say a 2-year-old girl was hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South 8th street at about 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southseattleemerald.com
PREVIEW | Pride Isn’t Just for June — Pacific Northwest Black Pride 2022
A shining confirmation that Pride doesn’t end on June 30, the fifth annual Pacific Northwest Black Pride festival, which takes place Aug. 18–21, centers the Black LGBTQIA+ community during a four-day festival with panel discussions, parties, activism, and more. The festival will be held at various locations and culminate with a Pride in the Park event at Jimi Hendrix Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
Record-breaking heat on Thursday with relief by Friday
SEATTLE — What goes up, must go down, and our temperatures are no exception. But we have some record heat to address on Thursday before we can soak up some relatively friendly temperatures this weekend. The previous record high in Seattle for this day was 88 degrees in 1991....
‘Hey kiddo, wild night’: 20-year-old seriously injured at going-away-to college party at Renton park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night. “I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.
seattlemet.com
Avery Barnes Brings African Style to Pioneer Square
At only 22 years old, Avery Barnes bridges two continents with her boutique in Pioneer Square. Taswira sells clothing and jewelry made by African women, enriching two communities a world apart. Raised in Chicago, Barnes’s first heroes were her single mother and her actress grandmother, who starred as adorable moppet Zuzu in It’s a Wonderful Life back in 1946. She never knew her father, but intrigued by her Nigerian roots, Barnes journeyed to Africa to work with Bamburi Women Empowerment Center in Mombasa, Kenya. While women craft and learn business skills, Barnes sells their wares and other imported art in Seattle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lynnwood couple thinks they won $360 in lottery – turns out to be $360,000
Three zeros make a pretty big difference. A Lynnwood couple that purchased a winning “Hit 5″ ticket that they thought was only worth $360 turned out to be worth $360,000. After buying the ticket at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer, the husband went to check if they had won anything.
q13fox.com
2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma. According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
5 injured in single-car crash down Auburn embankment
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a driver to crash down an embankment Tuesday evening in Auburn. The single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road Southeast. First responders with Valley Regional Fire had to use an all-terrain vehicle...
Southbound I-5 reopens in Tacoma following multi-vehicle crash
TACOMA, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma reopened following a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Tuesday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near South 56th Street just before 1 a.m. The roadway reopened to traffic around 7:45 a.m.
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Comments / 0