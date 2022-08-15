KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night. “I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO