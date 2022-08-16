ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Body found near busy Mid-City intersection

By additional reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Cameron Kiszla
 4 days ago

A person was found dead in a Mid-City street Monday night.

Though no age, gender or identity has been released, the body was found at about 10:15 p.m. at Venice Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue, according to Officer Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unknown if a vehicle was involved in the death, Lee added.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

