Body found near busy Mid-City intersection
A person was found dead in a Mid-City street Monday night.
Though no age, gender or identity has been released, the body was found at about 10:15 p.m. at Venice Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue, according to Officer Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department.
It is unknown if a vehicle was involved in the death, Lee added.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
