A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU
Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12. Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up? Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at...
‘We are seven or eight deep’: How BYU’s receiving corps became strength of the team
A case could be made that the most settled portion of BYU’s offensive depth chart heading into the final few practices of preseason training camp is at the three starting receiver positions. Fifth-year senior Gunner Romney, Washington transfer Puka Nacua (a junior) and fourth-year sophomore Keanu Hill are the...
Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks ignoring the hype, expectations heaped upon him
If a couple weeks of preseason training camp have proven anything about BYU’s offensive plans for the 2022 season, it is that the Cougars will rely a lot on the broad shoulders and muscular legs of Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks. “He is everything we knew he would...
BYU’s David Timmins leads Utah Open, former NFL QB tied for 25th, Utah Jazz owner well back
Two years after a former BYU golfer won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open, a former University of Utah golfer is in decent shape to win one for the Utes, but he may have to get past some current and former Cougars to do it. Current BYU golfer David Timmins,...
Is there room in Utah’s backfield for freshman running back Jaylon Glover?
Utah has a crowded and talented running backs room that features veterans like Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard and Chris Curry. It also includes freshman Jaylon Glover, a 5-foot-7, 207-pounder from Lakewood, Florida. Glover arrived at Utah as a three-star recruit out of Lake Gibson High, where he ran for 6,096...
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains
The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
Flashback Friday: How close did BYU come to derailing the Manti Te’o, Notre Dame title chase in 2012?
Note: This story is part of the Deseret News sports team’s Flashback Friday series, which revisits memorable moments involving Utah teams. Notre Dame is synonymous with college football — the pageantry of the game comes full circle in the Fighting Irish’s home of South Bend, Indiana. The...
A closer look at this year’s Cougars — and some bold predictions
Breaking down BYU’s 2022 season, what are their chances, the overall win-loss record, where the losses will come, and just what kind of a football team does Kalani Sitake have?. Well, it will be an interesting season. The Cougars will play four teams ranked in the top 15, including...
Former BYU great Robbie Bosco reflects on national championship season — and what-ifs
Lying on a locker room table inside the bowels of Jack Murphy Stadium, BYU’s team doctors offer junior quarterback Robbie Bosco a couple of suggestions — “do you want a shot or some pain medication?”. Bosco pondered his options while at the same time wondered how in...
Clark Phillips III’s sweet new ride is among the spoils NIL is bringing Ute athletes
Now that college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, business opportunities are popping up all over the country. And that’s certainly been the case at Utah, where athletes, like cornerback Clark Phillips III, are benefitting. Thanks to NIL, he recently made a big, splashy purchase. “One...
2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections
On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst. As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as...
Cougars aware of the heat and humidity they will encounter at South Florida, but not dwelling on it
In exactly two weeks, BYU’s football team will board a flight bound for Tampa, Florida, where the temperature Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT was 92 degrees with 68% humidity. That’s steamy, and it could be even hotter and more humid on Sept. 3, when the Cougars face the South Florida Bulls in the mid-afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.
Why history suggests Utah has legit shot at College Football Playoff berth
Wrongly or rightly, it’s a fairly big deal that the University of Utah has been ranked No. 7 in the recently released AP preseason college football rankings. Why? Because it provides them with a head start. A quick look at the last eight national playoffs reveals that only six...
‘You can do hard things’; What Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah learned from last season’s tragedies and triumphs
No doubt, it was a bittersweet year for Utah football in 2021. The Utes endured the tragic deaths of two players, running back Ty Jordan and cornerback Aaron Lowe. They also captured their first Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. This week, Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah reflected on that...
Utah falls 11-2 in Little League World Series opener
After a tough week in which a teammate was severely injured, the Utah baseball team finally begins plan Friday in the Little League World Series.
High school football: West, Corner Canyon, Orem and Snow Canyon face marquee out-of-state teams in Week 2
Throughout the high school football preseason, it’s very common for Utah teams to face an out-of-state opponent. In fact, there are 50 games on tap this season that feature Utah teams vs. out-of-state teams. Some of these cross-state games kick off this Friday in Week 2, and there’s definitely...
Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise
This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.
What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?
Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
