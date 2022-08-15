ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

deseret.com

These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains

The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

A closer look at this year’s Cougars — and some bold predictions

Breaking down BYU’s 2022 season, what are their chances, the overall win-loss record, where the losses will come, and just what kind of a football team does Kalani Sitake have?. Well, it will be an interesting season. The Cougars will play four teams ranked in the top 15, including...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Cougars entering crunch week, defense making noise

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Tuesday night. This is a week of whittling down a depth chart, solidifying position competition and making a preliminary travel list for the trip to Tampa Bay to face South Florida on Sept. 3. In other news, the BYU athletic department announced a new NIL resource for its athletes, taking advantage of digital NIL opportunities. Read about this in Jay Drew’s piece here.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?

Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Less heat and more storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
UTAH STATE

