A bill that would seal certain criminal records could open doors for millions of Californians
Sealing the records would remove burdens on previously incarcerated individuals who face discrimination once they reenter society, the bill’s author says.
Column: California had a nearly $100-billion surplus this year. We don't need to raise taxes with Prop. 30
The tax hike proposed in Proposition 30 would be imposed on personal incomes exceeding $2 million a year, raising up to $5 billion annually, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Here's where California's cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
A new study pinpoints erosion hot spots along the entire California coast — and found that cliffs in Northern California are disappearing the fastest.
FBI finds dozens of possible human-trafficking victims in California
Operation Cross Country XII was held over the first two weeks of August and found over 200 victims countrywide, the FBI said.
California power grid officials issue Flex Alert for Wednesday amid heat wave
High temperatures are expected to push up electricity demand, particularly from air conditioner use, potentially exceeding available supplies.
Windsor Hills crash's uncounted victim: Armani died before he took his first breath
Five people were killed. The charges filed against the driver underscore a controversy in California’s fetal homicide law.
