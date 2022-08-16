ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Wildcats work to rebuild and recover

By Jack Taylor
 4 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The History of high school football runs deep in Fayette County.

The programs that remain today are deeply backed by the community and if you head out to Meadow Bridge on a Friday night you get a glimpse.

A small single A school, the Meadow Bridge Wildcats lived up to the atmosphere their community cultivated for them, winning five of the last six games in 2021, putting themselves right in the playoff mix.

But after losing a handful of seniors they find themselves under construction across-the-board. Whether it is cultivating the incoming freshman class or quite literally building a new high school and parking lot, the Wildcats know they are a work in progress.

“We try to keep that mindset of no matter how rocky things are early in the year, you keep plugging along and try to get better each and every week! You don’t like to say that you aren’t as good week one as you are week ten or eleven but that is just a part of growing and trying to get better, said Meadow Bridge Head Coach Dwayne Reichard.

WVNS

Fayette County Sheriffs hold Active Killer Training

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022. The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat. This training enhances the skills that Fayette […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Graham Middle School welcomes back students for their first day

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Thursday, August 18, 2022, marked the first day of school at one local Tazewell County School. Graham Middle School welcomed students back to their first day of classes. Students were eager to see their friends and attend classes. Principal Lee Salyers said he cannot wait to see what this school year […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Cleanup begins after flooding in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals say the water came up […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDOH crews work through ‘mud soup’ in flood repair efforts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After this week’s flooding in Fayette County and parts of Kanawha County, the West Virginia Division of Highways is working hard through what they are calling ‘mud soup’ to clear roads and provide repairs to flood damage. WVDOH crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New sign in Beckley recognizes local dancer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley recognized a local dancer yesterday with a brand new street sign honoring him. Local dancer Jerry Rose has a career spanning 60 years. As a tribute to his influence in the local community, a sign on Raleigh Avenue was built, where his Beckley Dance Theatre School is […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Supplies needed for Fayette County flood recovery

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Following the flooding in Fayette county earlier this week which caused Governor Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency, volunteers are needed to help with the recovery. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will help collect donated supplies and deliver […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

