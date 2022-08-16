Wildcats work to rebuild and recover

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The History of high school football runs deep in Fayette County.

The programs that remain today are deeply backed by the community and if you head out to Meadow Bridge on a Friday night you get a glimpse.

A small single A school, the Meadow Bridge Wildcats lived up to the atmosphere their community cultivated for them, winning five of the last six games in 2021, putting themselves right in the playoff mix.

But after losing a handful of seniors they find themselves under construction across-the-board. Whether it is cultivating the incoming freshman class or quite literally building a new high school and parking lot, the Wildcats know they are a work in progress.

“We try to keep that mindset of no matter how rocky things are early in the year, you keep plugging along and try to get better each and every week! You don’t like to say that you aren’t as good week one as you are week ten or eleven but that is just a part of growing and trying to get better, said Meadow Bridge Head Coach Dwayne Reichard.

