ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

A Most Peculiar Recession – Charles Hugh Smith

So what are conventional pundits missing today? I would start with three dynamics. Only old people experienced real recessions–those in 1973-74 and 1980-82. Recessions since then have been shorter and less systemic. In the good old days, a recession laid waste to entire industries which never recovered their previous...
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Deglobalization Is Inflationary – Charles Hugh Smith

Price cutting is being replaced with price gouging, a substitution that consumers recognize as inflation.. Globalization was deflationary, Deglobalization is inflationary. The entire point of globalization is to 1) lower costs as a means of maximizing profits and 2) find markets for surplus domestic production. Both serve to export deflation as offshoring production keeps prices stable (and profits high) and dumping surplus production in high-cost developed-nations suppresses their domestic producers’ pricing power.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Real Gdp#Price Stability#Gross Domestic Product#Nominal Gdp#The American Rescue Plan#Democrats#Congress#The Federal Reserve#The New York Times#Fed#American#Arp
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
wallstreetwindow.com

Chicken, Beef, & Bugs – Robert Aro

You know the economy is in trouble when a CNBC headline reads:. This was a good week for inflation numbers, but whether it can last is the big question. …citing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase by 8.5% and the Producer Price Index (PPI) increase of 9.8% from a year ago as a mild victory. However, the celebration came with a reminder that:
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy