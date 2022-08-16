Read full article on original website
A Most Peculiar Recession – Charles Hugh Smith
So what are conventional pundits missing today? I would start with three dynamics. Only old people experienced real recessions–those in 1973-74 and 1980-82. Recessions since then have been shorter and less systemic. In the good old days, a recession laid waste to entire industries which never recovered their previous...
Deglobalization Is Inflationary – Charles Hugh Smith
Price cutting is being replaced with price gouging, a substitution that consumers recognize as inflation.. Globalization was deflationary, Deglobalization is inflationary. The entire point of globalization is to 1) lower costs as a means of maximizing profits and 2) find markets for surplus domestic production. Both serve to export deflation as offshoring production keeps prices stable (and profits high) and dumping surplus production in high-cost developed-nations suppresses their domestic producers’ pricing power.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
The 5 Cities With the Highest Inflation in America – Jon Miltimore
My wife and I recently were out for our morning walk and she commented on how weird inflation is. Some prices are sky high, she observed, while others have barely budged. A carton of eggs is up 33 percent over the last year, while tomatoes haven’t changed at all. Airline flights are through the roof, but the cabin we rented on our last vacation was several hundred dollars less than in previous years. Our electric bill is soaring, but her personal care products and my son’s new sneakers were about the same (or less) than what she had previously paid.
Inflation Reduction Act Will Require the IRS to Study Free Tax Filing Options – Justin Elliott and Paul Kiel
Inflation Reduction Act Will Require the IRS to Study Free Tax Filing Options. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The United States has made a small but significant move toward creating a public...
Amazon Employees Hold First-Ever Work Stoppage in Air Freight Division – Julia Conley
After months of working in what they say are unsafe weather conditions for wages that leave them struggling to afford basic necessities, more than 150 workers at Amazon’s air freight hub in Southern California walked out mid-shift on Monday to demand fair treatment by the trillion-dollar company. “We are...
The Odd Price Trading Of Gold With The US Dollar Index This Year (Precious Metals Investing Update) – Mike Swanson
Historically gold has traded opposite to the US dollar index and has been used as a hedge among investors against declines in the dollar on the global foreign exchange market. But this year that trading relationship has broken down. Why?. I show what is happening in the gold price chart...
Crude Oil Prices – Will They Hold Above Key Support Level Or Begin To Unwind? – Chris Vermeulen
Talk of a Global Recession may prompt a broad decline in Crude Oil prices as the excesses of the past 10+ years unwind. This unwinding process pushed to the forefront for traders and investors has been prompted by a massive inflationary expansion after the COVID-19 lockdowns. How will it play out in the short-term and long-term?
