The 5 Cities With the Highest Inflation in America – Jon Miltimore
My wife and I recently were out for our morning walk and she commented on how weird inflation is. Some prices are sky high, she observed, while others have barely budged. A carton of eggs is up 33 percent over the last year, while tomatoes haven’t changed at all. Airline flights are through the roof, but the cabin we rented on our last vacation was several hundred dollars less than in previous years. Our electric bill is soaring, but her personal care products and my son’s new sneakers were about the same (or less) than what she had previously paid.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
The Odd Price Trading Of Gold With The US Dollar Index This Year (Precious Metals Investing Update) – Mike Swanson
Historically gold has traded opposite to the US dollar index and has been used as a hedge among investors against declines in the dollar on the global foreign exchange market. But this year that trading relationship has broken down. Why?. I show what is happening in the gold price chart...
Deglobalization Is Inflationary – Charles Hugh Smith
Price cutting is being replaced with price gouging, a substitution that consumers recognize as inflation.. Globalization was deflationary, Deglobalization is inflationary. The entire point of globalization is to 1) lower costs as a means of maximizing profits and 2) find markets for surplus domestic production. Both serve to export deflation as offshoring production keeps prices stable (and profits high) and dumping surplus production in high-cost developed-nations suppresses their domestic producers’ pricing power.
Inflation Reduction Act Will Require the IRS to Study Free Tax Filing Options – Justin Elliott and Paul Kiel
Inflation Reduction Act Will Require the IRS to Study Free Tax Filing Options. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The United States has made a small but significant move toward creating a public...
Crude Oil Prices – Will They Hold Above Key Support Level Or Begin To Unwind? – Chris Vermeulen
Talk of a Global Recession may prompt a broad decline in Crude Oil prices as the excesses of the past 10+ years unwind. This unwinding process pushed to the forefront for traders and investors has been prompted by a massive inflationary expansion after the COVID-19 lockdowns. How will it play out in the short-term and long-term?
ABT – Options Trader Tip Of The Week – Technical Traders
In the trader tip video below, Brian is having a look at ABT (Abbott Laboratories) charts. ABT has been going through a period of consolidation since about the end of June. More recently, in the last several days, ABT has been looking a little more bullish, turning to the upside.
Subsidizing Teslas and Tuition Doesn’t Necessarily Benefit Consumers – Anthony Gill
New Jersey has announced a third round of subsidies for consumers, meant to entice them into purchasing electric cars, despite the program’s running out of funding twice in the past two years. Ostensibly, this policy is designed to reduce carbon emissions by removing gas-powered vehicles from the road, an idea pioneered in California (of course), which is gaining momentum at the national level. Soon, it is hoped, average Americans will flood the freeways with Teslas!
Amazon Employees Hold First-Ever Work Stoppage in Air Freight Division – Julia Conley
After months of working in what they say are unsafe weather conditions for wages that leave them struggling to afford basic necessities, more than 150 workers at Amazon’s air freight hub in Southern California walked out mid-shift on Monday to demand fair treatment by the trillion-dollar company. “We are...
A Most Peculiar Recession – Charles Hugh Smith
So what are conventional pundits missing today? I would start with three dynamics. Only old people experienced real recessions–those in 1973-74 and 1980-82. Recessions since then have been shorter and less systemic. In the good old days, a recession laid waste to entire industries which never recovered their previous...
Chicken, Beef, & Bugs – Robert Aro
You know the economy is in trouble when a CNBC headline reads:. This was a good week for inflation numbers, but whether it can last is the big question. …citing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase by 8.5% and the Producer Price Index (PPI) increase of 9.8% from a year ago as a mild victory. However, the celebration came with a reminder that:
