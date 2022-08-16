ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

The 5 Cities With the Highest Inflation in America – Jon Miltimore

My wife and I recently were out for our morning walk and she commented on how weird inflation is. Some prices are sky high, she observed, while others have barely budged. A carton of eggs is up 33 percent over the last year, while tomatoes haven’t changed at all. Airline flights are through the roof, but the cabin we rented on our last vacation was several hundred dollars less than in previous years. Our electric bill is soaring, but her personal care products and my son’s new sneakers were about the same (or less) than what she had previously paid.
PHOENIX, AZ
wallstreetwindow.com

Deglobalization Is Inflationary – Charles Hugh Smith

Price cutting is being replaced with price gouging, a substitution that consumers recognize as inflation.. Globalization was deflationary, Deglobalization is inflationary. The entire point of globalization is to 1) lower costs as a means of maximizing profits and 2) find markets for surplus domestic production. Both serve to export deflation as offshoring production keeps prices stable (and profits high) and dumping surplus production in high-cost developed-nations suppresses their domestic producers’ pricing power.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Friedman
wallstreetwindow.com

ABT – Options Trader Tip Of The Week – Technical Traders

In the trader tip video below, Brian is having a look at ABT (Abbott Laboratories) charts. ABT has been going through a period of consolidation since about the end of June. More recently, in the last several days, ABT has been looking a little more bullish, turning to the upside.
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Subsidizing Teslas and Tuition Doesn’t Necessarily Benefit Consumers – Anthony Gill

New Jersey has announced a third round of subsidies for consumers, meant to entice them into purchasing electric cars, despite the program’s running out of funding twice in the past two years. Ostensibly, this policy is designed to reduce carbon emissions by removing gas-powered vehicles from the road, an idea pioneered in California (of course), which is gaining momentum at the national level. Soon, it is hoped, average Americans will flood the freeways with Teslas!
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Cbs News#American
wallstreetwindow.com

A Most Peculiar Recession – Charles Hugh Smith

So what are conventional pundits missing today? I would start with three dynamics. Only old people experienced real recessions–those in 1973-74 and 1980-82. Recessions since then have been shorter and less systemic. In the good old days, a recession laid waste to entire industries which never recovered their previous...
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Chicken, Beef, & Bugs – Robert Aro

You know the economy is in trouble when a CNBC headline reads:. This was a good week for inflation numbers, but whether it can last is the big question. …citing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase by 8.5% and the Producer Price Index (PPI) increase of 9.8% from a year ago as a mild victory. However, the celebration came with a reminder that:
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy