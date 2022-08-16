A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.

