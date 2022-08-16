ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 4 days ago
WCJB

Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

OPD arrests man connected to federal prison murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers held arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia. Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

71-year-old Gainesville man arrested for stalking underage girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say he stalked an underage girl. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ronald Bishop, 71, on Thursday. Deputies say Bishop was trying to contact a 17-year-old girl while she was at work, and over the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
GAINESVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest man hiding in attic on active warrants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lance Edward Martin, 32, was arrested early this morning after he was found hiding in his attic when deputies attempted to serve a warrant at his residence. At 11:52 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve warrants in Verdant Cove Apartments on Martin...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO arrests Columbia High student with firearm

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student on Thursday who had a firearm inside his vehicle in the Columbia High School (CHS) parking lot. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a CHS resource deputy arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland for having a firearm in his possession on the Lake City campus.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood

An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
WCJB

Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
MARION COUNTY, FL

