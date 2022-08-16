A real estate filed a lawsuit against Bosshardt Realty for giving GPD wrong information that led to last years swat raid

Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest man hiding in attic on active warrants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lance Edward Martin, 32, was arrested early this morning after he was found hiding in his attic when deputies attempted to serve a warrant at his residence. At 11:52 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve warrants in Verdant Cove Apartments on Martin...
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
WCJB
Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
alachuachronicle.com
Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
'I ain't worried, I got my gun here:' Bodycam video shows Bradford deputy pulling gun on pregnant mother
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue has been forced to resign due to his actions during a traffic stop Friday. In video obtained by First Coast News, Desue is seen pulling a gun on a pregnant Ebony Washington in front of her children. "I ain't worried,...
Missing teen in Columbia County; Police are asking for your help
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl. Dalia Martinez-Lopez was last seen yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022, at around 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street. She is possibly wearing a black shirt, but authorities cannot confirm...
alachuachronicle.com
Prisoner on work release charged with escape after removing GPS tracker and failing to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jonathan Gonzalez Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 39, was charged with felony escape after allegedly removing his GPS tracker and failing to return to the Alachua County Work Release Center at the end of the work day. Gonzalez-Gonzalez reportedly signed out at 8:30 a.m. to go to work and was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests Columbia High student with firearm
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student on Thursday who had a firearm inside his vehicle in the Columbia High School (CHS) parking lot. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, a CHS resource deputy arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland for having a firearm in his possession on the Lake City campus.
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
17-year-old arrested after bringing firearm to Columbia High School, sheriff’s office says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after deputies say he brought a firearm to Columbia High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led deputies to find the teen in the parking lot of the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
villages-news.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood
An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
ocala-news.com
FHP seeking help to identify hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot
The Florida Highway Patrol is turning to the public to help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Marion County. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Ocala was walking in a northwesterly direction in the parking lot of...
WCJB
Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
