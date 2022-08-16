ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Traffic
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Belleview announces upcoming changes to Cherokee Park

During the next few months, Belleview residents can expect to see the demolition of the old community center at Cherokee Park to make way for several changes to the park. According to the City of Belleview, the building’s removal will provide the necessary space for these “new and exciting” changes. The city’s Public Works Department recently worked with consultants to create a preliminary concept plan for the park, which is shown below.
BELLEVIEW, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man charged with passing fake movie money at Leesburg gas station

An Ocala man who used a phony $100 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes at a Leesburg gas station and then tried to do it again the next day was arrested after being identified through security footage. Shymiere Montese Howell, 27, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him...
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koch
WCJB

Budweiser semi-truck catches fire, blocking lanes on U.S. 301

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down as Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a semi-truck fire. Officials say one southbound lane is also blocked. A semi-truck containing Budweiser products caught fire Thursday evening on Northwest 251st Street, north of Lawtey. Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July. Alachua, Union, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans For Prosperity#Gas Station#Wcjb
WCJB

UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
CITRA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In

Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
floridatrippers.com

12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)

Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy