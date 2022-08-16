During the next few months, Belleview residents can expect to see the demolition of the old community center at Cherokee Park to make way for several changes to the park. According to the City of Belleview, the building’s removal will provide the necessary space for these “new and exciting” changes. The city’s Public Works Department recently worked with consultants to create a preliminary concept plan for the park, which is shown below.

BELLEVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO