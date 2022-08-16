Read full article on original website
WCJB
Ocala gas station offers gas at reduced price for one hour
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers lined up to get gas at a reduced price at one gas station in Ocala on Tuesday morning. The Marathon Gas Station on South Pine Avenue in Ocala partnered with Americans for Prosperity to offer the reduced price of $2.38 per gallon, which is the approximate national average for mid-January 2021.
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
WCJB
July home sale numbers show a decline in homes sold and an increase in selling prices
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The cost of buying a house continues to skyrocket. The numbers released Thursday by Florida Realtors for July show a decline in the number of homes sold but the average selling prices jumped again. In the Gainesville market, the average price surged nearly 19% over a...
WCJB
Wildland firefighters return to Gainesville after battling Texas wildfires
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s really nice to be able to get out there and help out other communities.”. Wildland firefighters from the Florida Forest Service returned this week from battling the Hermosa and three other wildfires in Texas. Six firefighters from Alachua, Putnam, and Levy County drove...
ocala-news.com
City of Belleview announces upcoming changes to Cherokee Park
During the next few months, Belleview residents can expect to see the demolition of the old community center at Cherokee Park to make way for several changes to the park. According to the City of Belleview, the building’s removal will provide the necessary space for these “new and exciting” changes. The city’s Public Works Department recently worked with consultants to create a preliminary concept plan for the park, which is shown below.
leesburg-news.com
Man charged with passing fake movie money at Leesburg gas station
An Ocala man who used a phony $100 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes at a Leesburg gas station and then tried to do it again the next day was arrested after being identified through security footage. Shymiere Montese Howell, 27, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
WCJB
Budweiser semi-truck catches fire, blocking lanes on U.S. 301
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down as Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a semi-truck fire. Officials say one southbound lane is also blocked. A semi-truck containing Budweiser products caught fire Thursday evening on Northwest 251st Street, north of Lawtey. Bradford County...
WCJB
Ocala will have two meetings to discuss the proposed golf cart map expansion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting two meetings on the proposed golf cart map expansion. The meetings will be at noon and at 5:30. They will both be held at Brick City Center for the Arts at 23 SW Broadway St. These meetings will cover the...
WCJB
Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July. Alachua, Union, and...
WCJB
The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
Villages Daily Sun
Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In
Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month. “Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
villages-news.com
Why don’t boards want to deal with junk cars and abandoned homes?
Just a question: If the former residents are dead, there are no heirs and there is no reverse mortgage, then can the state sell the property at auction and collect the sale monies?. If a person leaves money in a bank and neglects to do anything with it for a...
WCJB
Residents rally against Northern Turnpike Extension following victory
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has paused plans to build a toll road through North Central Florida, on Tuesday community leaders held a rally to make sure the plan doesn’t return. Organizers of the ‘no roads to ruin’ campaign held a news conference to address...
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)
Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
ocala-news.com
Nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue, hours extended due to pavement repairs
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the intersection of SW 38th Street, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 through Friday, August 19. Marion Rock, Inc. will be working on the south side of the intersection to...
WCJB
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clinic
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A master gardener plant clinic is being held at the Belleview Public Library. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. It is located at 13145 SE Highway 448 in Belleview. This event is presented by UF IFAS Extension Marion County.
