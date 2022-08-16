Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
KVAL
63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
kptv.com
2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
KVAL
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 12:00 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 33-year old blocking traffic on Southeast Douglas Avenue in front of the Public Safety Center. The suspect reportedly refused to get out of the roadway and was detained without incident. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH
Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
kptv.com
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested after high-speed car chase, police say
WINSTON, Ore. -- One man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The Winston Police Department says that at about 3:45 p.m. on August 17, an officer attempted to perform a routine traffic stop on a vehicle. Police say the vehicle, later learned to be operated by Joseph Alexander, 37, sped off through Winston at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say the vehicle drove in the oncoming lane and almost hit several cars, and the chase was soon cut off to avoid risk to the public.
kezi.com
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she fled from police on Monday. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 30-year old, who had a warrant for her arrest, was seen by an off-duty officer at a business on Northwest Aviation Drive. As an on-duty officer arrived, the suspect got into her vehicle and drove away. The officer followed the woman and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
Body of missing Eugene man pulled from Willamette River
The body of a missing person was pulled from the Willamette River near Harrisburg.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BREAKING INTO A VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly breaking into a vehicle early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:40 a.m. the 32-year allegedly entered a vehicle in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and stole various items from inside. He was identified as a suspect, located and subsequently assisted officers with retrieving the stolen items.
KVAL
Crews work to control brush fire in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters are scene of a brush fire in West Eugene. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Friday for the fire located at Janisse and Dani streets. "Our crews are actively working on controlling this brush fire," Eugene Springfield Fire told our newsroom at 2:52 p.m.
KVAL
Coos County urges those with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Community Corrections wants those with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in. Director Mike Crim says Coos County has more than 300 open warrants, and they want to get those people the help they need. His office connects those on parole and probation to...
