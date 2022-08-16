DULUTH, Minn.–On Friday, the Duluth Fire Department received a $30,000 check to go towards new equipment and training opportunities. Cenovus Energy, part of the Superior Refinery, hands out grants totaling $300,000 every year to it’s community partners. The fire department is one of them, and they hope to use the funds to buy a new, more efficient water hose, as well as introduce a new industrial training program.

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO