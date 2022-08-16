Read full article on original website
Minnesota Nurses Association And Twin Ports Hospitals Talk About Strike Authorization
DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday night, the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to authorize a strike after contract negotiations with major hospitals in the Twin Ports have dragged out for months, leading to a stalemate. “We are here today, the nurses here behind me, the nurses that are working in...
UMD Welcomes First-Year Medical Students at White Coat Ceremony
DULUTH, Minn. — The annual White Coat Ceremony was held at the University of Minnesota Duluth today, welcoming first-year medical students to campus. At the ceremony, students receive their first white coat in front of family, friends and the medical school administration. After being “coated,” students recite a sacred...
Community Walks for Epilepsy
DULUTH, Minn.– It may have been gloomy outside, but that didn’t stop those with epilepsy and their supporters from coming out to Park Point to walk for the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota, Duluth Walk. Dozens of people dressed in purple lined up in the Park Point Beach House....
Cenovus Energy Grants Duluth Fire Department With Check To Go To New Equipment and Training Opportunities
DULUTH, Minn.–On Friday, the Duluth Fire Department received a $30,000 check to go towards new equipment and training opportunities. Cenovus Energy, part of the Superior Refinery, hands out grants totaling $300,000 every year to it’s community partners. The fire department is one of them, and they hope to use the funds to buy a new, more efficient water hose, as well as introduce a new industrial training program.
COVID-19: 82% Of Children In Minnesota Have Already Had It
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The majority of children in Minnesota have already been infected with COVID-19, according to new data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates 82% of Minnesota children, ages 6 months to 17 years, have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that...
Duluth Fire Department Looking for New Recruits
DULUTH, Minn.– If you have ever considered the possibility of becoming a firefighter, but don’t know where to start. The Duluth Fire Department and Lake Superior College have partnered together to make that goal a reality. “So we usually test annually right now, so we will have another...
Farmer Doug Honored, Encourages Growers To Donate Extra Produce
DULUTH, Minn. — The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is recognizing the contributions from one local farmer in Duluth. The organization says farmer Doug Hoffbauer has donated more than 19,000 pounds of fresh produce over the past ten years. Farmer Doug says he’ll continue to donate, but wants...
Wisconsin Political Leaders Visit Superior Ports
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Governor Tony Evers stopped by the Superior Ports for a tour on Thursday. To discuss potential critical water infrastructure investments on the federal and state levels. Just under $8.5 million dollars was invested into to the city of Superior port to fund...
Tutoring Program Recruits 1,700 Tutors Across Minnesota
DULUTH, Minn. — A tutoring program known as Reading Corps, Math Corps, and Early Learning Corps, is recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota. Organizers say the need this school year will be higher than ever due to pandemic impacts. The program is looing for 16 reading, 10 math and 8...
Superior Dedicates Benches in Honor of Community Members
SUPERIOR, WI. — The first benches of Superior’s new “Bench Sponsorship Program” were dedicated to community members today. The program allows people to sponsor a city bench in honor of someone. On Friday, ceremonies were held to dedicate benches to three individuals, including Jean Kioski. Jean...
Sacred Sites on Wisconsin Point Returned to Fond Du Lac Band
SUPERIOR, WI. — On Thursday, a historic signing took place, the sacred sites on Wisconsin Point were returned to the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just over 100 years ago, the sacred burial ground where many Anishinaabe ancestors were laid to rest, was removed from Fond Du Lac band.
Coffee Conversation: The Tribute Fest Preview, Aug. 26, 27
DULUTH, Minn. — The Tribute Fest is coming up Aug. 26 and 27 at Bayfront Festival Park. Founder Lou Campbell stopped by the morning show to talk about how the event benefits local veterans through MACV.
Proctor’s ‘Beyond The Yellow Ribbon’ Looking For Supporters
Jennifer Cady stopped by the morning show to talk about Proctor’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon initiative to support local veterans. Proctor became a yellow ribbon community by the state of Minnesota in 2017. “Our mission is to support veterans, military members and their families here in our community –...
Castle Danger Brewery Celebrates “Free the Growler” Bill
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan gave a big “cheers” to Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors today. The two officials set off on a victory tour, celebrating a new bill called “Free the Growler.”. Over the last four years,...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Musician Corey McCauley
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Corey McCauley performed live in studio on the morning show Thursday. Click the videos for two of his originals, and click here to see what Corey’s up to next.
UMD names Forrest Karr as new Director of Athletics
DULUTH, Minn. –UMD has a new director of athletics as today the school announced Forrest Karr will be taking over. Karr comes from Northern Michigan University, where he was the AD since 2012. Before that, he had a stint in Alaska Fairbanks where he was also the AD. Forrest...
Bent Paddle Introduces Their THC Seltzer
DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle is introducing a new alternative to alcohol with a brand new THC seltzer. Minnesota passed a law last month that legalizes cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages. The passion fruit, orange, guava flavored drink was officially packaged Wednesday and set to sell Thursday in the...
Coffee Conversation: Musician Shane Nelson Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Local musician Shane Nelson stopped by FOX 21’s morning show Friday to perform some of his original music. Check out the videos and his website for more.
Armed and Barricaded Suspect in West Duluth Arrested by Police
DULUTH, Minn.– A 22-year-old man is in custody after he caused an incident with police in West Duluth. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, Duluth Police Officers responded to an incident on the 5800 block of Cody Street. They were called to the scene after there were reports of gun shots. When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself into a house, resulting in an armed barricade.
Hermantown tennis falls to Simley in season opener
DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown girls tennis team opened up their season on Friday, falling to Simley 6 to 1. The contest took place at Laura MacArthur Elementary School. Hermantown will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Cambridge-Isanti.
