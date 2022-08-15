Read full article on original website
northforker.com
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
midislandtimes.com
Free waterfront festival, concert September 10th
The Town of Oyster Bay has announced a Free Family-Fun Waterfront Festival and Concert will take place on Saturday, September 10th at TOBAY Beach Marina. In addition to the free concert featuring Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band, the ultimate beach party tribute band to Jimmy Buffet, Kenny Chesney, and the Zac Brown Band, the day of free family fun will feature marine and outdoor exhibits, a children’s snapper derby, police boat demonstrations and much more! The festival will run from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘Mambo Man of Valley Stream’ rouses crowd to its feet
On any given day, the grounds of Village Green Park serves as the usual go-to spot for joggers and dogwalkers. But last week, it transformed into a roaring dance floor as dozens gathered for a night of salsa. At the center of it all was Bronx Changa, an eight-person Latin...
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
longisland.com
Horseback Riding on Long Island For the Novice and the Professional
Ever want to go horseback riding? Thinking about saddling up but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry. We wrangled up a bunch of the best equestrian centers on Long Island that serve everyone from beginners to advanced riders and children to adults. Get back in touch with nature on scenic trails, or to challenge yourself by taking riding lessons and competing in equestrian competitions.
NBC New York
Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria
Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
Animal activists fight to shut down sloth exhibit on Long Island
Sloths are slow moving mammals naturally found in tropical rainforests in Central and South Americas, but now, they are on display inside a building in Suffolk County.
untappedcities.com
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
greaterlongisland.com
Aldi supermarket planned for Rocky Point shopping center
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, which has just moved to Port Jeff Station. Click here to learn more. Aldi, the German-owned discount supermarket, could be coming to Rocky Point very soon. Developers have pitched plans for the new grocery store to move into the...
qchron.com
Carnival coming next weekend
This year’s edition of the Queens Carnival, sponsored by state Sen. James Sanders Jr., in association with Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson and Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers, takes place at Mott Avenue and Beach 21st Street on Aug. 27, starting at 11 a.m. The event will feature a sand castle building contest,...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
(Above) Young angler, Bryce, with a 22 -inch weakfish from Southampton. Offshore scene is insane. Enormous yellowfin sharked by a giant hammerhead. Manta rays offshore and inshore. Hot fluke bite on the south shore. Big bass on the north shore, plus bluefish galore!. Big porgies and sea bass in Montauk.
islipbulletin.net
St. Mark’s to hold annual craft fair
On Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers will be able to find toys, holiday decorations, clothes, shoes, books, and other items at the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Islip, ECW Craft Fair. It will be held in the church yard at 754 Montauk Highway. The decades-old ECW Craft Fair has become an annual tradition for shoppers throughout both Suffolk and Nassau counties, while Long Island vendors get to display and sell their wares.
Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought
WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
northforker.com
The Treatery opening Jamesport shop for cookies, gourmet grilled cheese and more
Christina Padrazo inside Stella, The Treatery dessert truck. (Credit: Lee Meyer) If you’ve been to a catered event on the North Fork the past few months, there’s a chance you’ve encountered “Stella.” The adorable 1964 Shasta trailer, brimming with confectionery delights, is the traveling arm of The Treatery, a catering business owned by Long Islander Christina Padrazo. The Treatery is known for its cookies, gelato, grilled cheeses, lobster rolls and hot chocolate.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Herald Community Newspapers
There once was an author from East Meadow
Michael Croland loves limericks so much that in 2016 he proposed to his wife Tamara with one. Now, six years later, the East Meadow resident is publishing a book full of them. “There Once Was a Limerick Anthology” was published on Aug. 17 by Dover Publications of Garden City. The book is filled with 350 selected limericks, five- line rhyming poems with a bouncy rhythm.
Rescue group says 100 baby turtles mowed down by workers on Long Island
Advocates are urging authorities to prohibit mowing over or disturbing the nesting sites from April to October to prevent future tragedies.
longislandadvance.net
Medford Fire Department enjoys huge turnout
The Medford Fire Department commemorated their centennial anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a parade starting a 6 p.m. at Route 112 and Tremont Avenue and ending at Route 112 and Peconic Avenue. This was followed by a celebration in Fireman’s Park at 7 p.m. with food and drinks for just $1, bouncy houses and obstacle courses for children, and music by pop and rock cover band Drop Dead Sexy, which attendees danced to until late into the evening. The event was a huge success and was well-attended by more than 3000 members of the community of all ages, as well as members of several fire houses who came to enjoy the festivities, to participate in the awards ceremony, and to witness the unveiling of the impressive new multi-use ladder fire truck called a “quint.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
