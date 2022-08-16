ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Carmelo Anthony
Michael Jordan
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
NBA
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalen Brunson Drops Truth Bomb On Playing For Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau: "Thibs Is Thibs. I Think I’ve Learned How To Carry The Message Out Of Everything."

After a breakout season in Dallas, young star Jalen Brunson is hoping to help change the culture for the New York Knicks. While we have no idea what to expect from the Knicks this season, Brunson seems optimistic about his debut season in the Garden and spoke very highly of head coach Tom Thibodeau in an appearance on the "Good Word with Goodwill" podcast.
NBA
The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss

Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
CHICAGO, IL
Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Chicago Bulls
Documentaries
Basketball
Sports
Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA
Report: Jazz prefer Knicks' RJ Barrett over Julius Randle in potential deal for Donovan Mitchell

Earlier this month, reports emerged that the Utah Jazz had discussed a three-team that would send star Donovan Mitchell to the New York Knicks. While no deal has come to fruition, Mitchell, a New York native, seems destined to wear a Knicks jersey this season. In a recent poll, 77.8% of ESPN insiders believe Mitchell will start the 2022-23 season in New York.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Stephen A. Smith Has A Major Challenge For Kyrie Irving Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season: "If Kyrie Wants To Be One Of Those Dudes That's Getting 200-Plus Million Like A Bradley Beal, Like A Zach LaVine, He's Got To Show Up This Year."

When he's healthy or away from drama, there aren't many players better than Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. He has a perfect skill set, and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. But the fact remains that over the last few seasons, fans haven't really seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brian Windhorst Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Signaling That They Want To Run It Back With Kevin Durant: "They Want To Bring This Team Back. We'll See If Kevin Durant Goes Along With That."

The Brooklyn Nets have truly been the belle of the ball so far during the offseason. The ongoing drama within the franchise with its stars has been the cause of this, so perhaps not in the way they might have wanted. Kevin Durant's trade request, his subsequent ultimatum, and the aftermath of that are still being discussed daily around the NBA world.
BROOKLYN, NY
Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”

The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
LOS ANGELES, CA

