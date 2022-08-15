Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Scott Schmidt
Scott Schmidt, 67, of Willmar, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation two hours prior to the service. Scott Michael Schmidt was born February 16, 1955, in Austin,...
willmarradio.com
Willmar hires foreign teachers to fill hiring gap
(Willmar MN-) The "help wanted" sign is hanging in the Willmar School District window. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says they need bus drivers, teachers, and just about every other area... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Holm says the unemployment rate in Minnesota is at historic low levels,...
willmarradio.com
Ronald
Ronald Revier, age 80, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial service will be on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Revier Farm, 36129 760th Ave. Olivia, MN with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be before the service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Memorials are preferred to American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
willmarradio.com
Bail lowered for Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old
(Olivia MN-) Bail for a Renville County rape suspect was lowered yesterday. 20-year-old Kelsey Jones of Willmar is accused of helping Jordan Freitag rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th. In Renville County District Court yesterday, bail for Jones was lowered from 75,000 to 50,000 with conditions. Typically a 10% bond is required for released from jail. A settlement conference for Jones was set for August 26th at 1:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Dale Mooney
Dale Mooney, 77, of Montevideo, passed away in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, August 1…
willmarradio.com
Ronald "Ron" Revier
Ronald Revier, age 80, of Olivia, MN died on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Olivia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A memorial service will be on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Revier Farm, 36129 760th Ave. Olivia, MN with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Burial will be before the service at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. Memorials are preferred to American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
willmarradio.com
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
willmarradio.com
Willmar School Board filings close...five to run for three seats
(Willmar MN-) The deadline to file for Willmar School Board was Tuesday. The three incumbents who were up for reelection all filed...Mary Amon, Jay Lawton and Randy Fredrickson, and they will be challenged by Steve Biesterfeld and Laura Weatherby in the November 8th general election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
"Tiny House" movement may be coming to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is considering selling city property to Justin Paffrath with Edina Realty for development of tiny homes... ...Assistant City Administrator Justin Box. The tiny-house movement (also known as the small house movement) is an architectural and social movement that advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially "living with less." According to the 2018 International Residential Code a tiny house is a "dwelling unit with a maximum of 400 sq ft of floor area, excluding lofts." While tiny housing primarily represents a return to simpler living, the movement was also regarded as a potential eco-friendly solution to the existing housing industry, as well as a feasible transitional option for individuals experiencing a lack of shelter. The approximately 2 acres of land would be sold to Paffrath for $32,000. The land is located in the area of 14th Avenue and 15th Street Southeast.
willmarradio.com
Mary Jane DeVaan
Mary Jane DeVaan Cantleberry, 84, Glenwood, MN, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home on Lake Scandi under Hospice care. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Zniewski Funeral Home in Benson. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in DeGraff, MN. Interment will be in the St. Bridget’s Catholic Cemetery in DeGraff.
willmarradio.com
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
willmarradio.com
Man accused of shooting at Willmar police has mental competency hearing Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A contested mental competency hearing has been set for today at 10 a.m. for 36-year-old Esteban Ramos Junior of Raymond. Ramos is accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer after a traffic stop in northeast Willmar January 15th. Ramos is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault-Use of Deadly Force Against a Peace Officer and other charges and remains jailed on $750,000 unconditional bail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Council sets hearing for THC gummie license ordinance
(Willmar MN-) Hearings will be held September 5th for a new ordinance regulating THC-gummies and beverages in Willmar, and for a tax break for a new multi-unit housing development. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the THC ordinance will seek to license the high-inducing edibles similar to liquor and cigarettes... Your...
willmarradio.com
Meeker County looking at finance options for courthouse, law enforcement center project
(Litchfield MN-) The Meeker County Board of Commissioners approved of a concept plan back on July 5th for remodeling the Court House, Law Enforcement Center and Family Services Center. The Board had a lengthy discussion (Aug. 16) regarding funding options for the 12-point-1-million dollar project. County Administrator Andrew Letson says...
Comments / 0