Financial Reports

Motley Fool

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EHang Holdings Limited (EH -6.08%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool

Can Trulieve Recover From the Harvest Deal?

Trulieve (TCNNF 2.03%), the largest medical cannabis company...
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
CNBC

GM to reinstate quarterly dividend and increase share buyback program to $5 billion

GM is reinstating a quarterly cash dividend and increasing the size of its opportunistic share repurchases to $5 billion of common stock, up from $3.3 billion. The quarterly dividend will be at a rate of 9 cents per share, a roughly 76% reduction from the 38 cents per share when the quarterly dividend was suspended in April 2020.
Sportico

WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive.  The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events.  WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
