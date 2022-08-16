ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Hanford, Visalia open cooling centers due to heat

By Manny Gomez
 4 days ago

CENTRAL Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – With the extreme temperatures in the Central Valley, cities are making cooling centers available for residents.

In Hanford, the city will be opening a cooling center on August 16-17. It is located at the Longfield Center, 560 South Douty Street. It will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The City of Visalia Transit Center will be open as a cooling Center for residents beginning on August 16 through August 20. This is located at 425 East Oak Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Most bus routes lead to the Transit Center, providing convenient transportation.

The Visalia and Handford Fire Departments recommend staying out of the direct sun if possible and to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids throughout the day. Also, never leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for short periods of time. Temperatures inside vehicles can climb rapidly to life-threatening, even with the windows partially open. It’s important to periodically check on the elderly.

GV Wire

Californians Ace the Flex Alert as Torrid Fresno Temps Continue

California’s power grid managers took to social media on Wednesday night to thank residents for their voluntary efforts to conserve electricity amid the state’s heat wave. But despite the continuing high temperatures, the grid operator didn’t call for another Flex Alert for Thursday. Cooldown Expected Next Week.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Work to start on protecting Giant Sequoias from fires

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sierra National Forest is taking emergency measures to protect the Giant Sequoias in Nelder Grove Historic Area. On Thursday, the Sierra National Forest announced the implementation of the USDA Forest Service Giant Sequoia Emergency Response. This is meant to reduce the hazardous fuels and the wildfire risk that currently threatens […]
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing San Joaquin man found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning. According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles […]
SAN JOAQUIN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 furry new recruits now working at Hanford Police

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department added two new furry recruits to their ranks on Friday. Hanford Police officers are welcoming two facility dogs to their department: BeBe, a three-month-old Labradoodle and Penny, a five-month-old Goldendoodle. They are to help department employees cope with challenging and emotional situations, including the aftermath of a […]
HANFORD, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cement truck flipped onto side after striking elk near Hanford site

HANFORD, Wash. – A commercial cement vehicle struck an elk early Thursday morning while driving on SR-240 near the Hanford Nuclear Site. According to Washington State Patrol, the large vehicle hit the animal around 4 a.m. and was overtuned onto it’s side as a result. “When youre out...
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Farmers market cancled due to heat

With heat advisory warnings and temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, Friday night’s Aug. 19th farmers market is canceled due to heat. Thursday morning it was announced that the farmers market on Aug. 19 would be canceled. The Friday night market that serves as a showcase for local vendors and farmers that is held in the heart of Old Town is a main attraction to many in the Clovis community. The farmers market helps provide a space for local vendors to gather in the heart of Old Town Clovis and share their products and produce with the community in hopes of growing their outreach with the community and bringing more people to Old Town Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
