Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools
Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
KATU.com
Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls
COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Wisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
KATU.com
Oregon Humane gets at least 60 beagles rescued from VA mass breeding facility
Dozens of beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility that sold dogs to laboratories will be finding forever homes through the Oregon Humane Society’s Second Chance Program. OHS said Friday it would be getting 60 to 80 pups from the U.S. Humane Society’s historic operation that took 4,000 beagles...
KATU.com
City In Crisis - Finding Solutions: SE Portland neighbors say abandoned cars a big problem
As KATU’s Steve Dunn explores the issues Portland is facing in a series called 'City In Crisis: Finding Solutions,' he found himself in a neighborhood where it's not only crime they're worried about, but also what's left behind. Each week, Dunn randomly selects a point on the map and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland. OHA says the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin levels were above safe recreational use values for humans. OHA says people should avoid swimming and high-speed...
KATU.com
Body of missing Eugene canoer found in the Willamette River near Harrisburg
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled the remains of a Eugene missing person from the Willamette River, the agency reported. A female was recreating in a canoe, when she located a body on a small island of the...
KATU.com
Two children, ages 12 and 14, hurt in NE Portland shooting near Rocky Butte
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children, ages 14 and 12, were hurt in a shooting near Rocky Butte early Thursday morning, Portland police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Rocky Butte Lane. A Portland police spokesperson said a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the...
KATU.com
Father traveling country to spread awareness of fentanyl crisis makes Portland stop
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a pain many can't even begin to describe, after losing a loved one to a fentanyl overdose. That became the reality for Jeff Johnston, an Iowa father, who lost his son Seth to a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Now, six years later, he's on a...
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police were called to Southeast 127th Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 8:10 p.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, police said. Police closed East Burnside to...
KATU.com
New data shows more homeless deaths statewide, Multnomah County epicenter
PORTLAND, Ore. — The latest data from the Oregon Health Authority shows that homeless deaths made a slight rise in June, but the monthly total is down overall from numbers seen earlier in the year. The latest OHA report shows that 29 people died in June while experiencing homelessness.
KATU.com
Air Quality Alerts issued for Silverton and Estacada for smog
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Silverton and Estacada this afternoon. DEQ says elevated levels of smog are the reason for the alert. Officials say they expect the advisory to last until Wednesday night. DEQ expects ozone pollution to...
KATU.com
Round Lake warning advisory issued due to high toxin levels, says Clark County officials
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A warning advisory is issued at Round Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins from harmful algae, says Clark County Public Health officials. Water sample results that were taken on Monday showed a high level of cyanotoxins that is above the threshold recommended by the Washington Department of Health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Portlanders asked to put out waste bins early for pickup because of heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — The expected high heat this Wednesday and Thursday has prompted the city of Portland to ask residents to place their garbage cans out for pickup earlier than usual. The reason is to help keep collection drivers from being exposed to high temperatures and the health risks...
KATU.com
Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will be filled with cyclists racing once again, competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
KATU.com
'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
KATU.com
Portland city leaders under pressure to stem deadly violence with 'Safer Summer PDX'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland continues to be in the grips of deadly violence, despite millions of dollars invested in community-based prevention programs, police specialty teams, and a recently declared state of emergency. Mayor Ted Wheeler and his designee to stop the scourge of violence, Mike Myers, said they are committed to slowing the violence and then reversing the deadly trend within the next 12 months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
KATU.com
Humane Society of SW Wash. to get some of the beagles rescued from VA breeding facility
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Fifteen of the nearly 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia will be arriving in Southwest Washington, looking for their forever homes. The dogs, who were originally bred for research purposes, were turned over to the Humane Society in July to...
KATU.com
Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID
PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
KATU.com
People living in manufactured homes face higher risk of heat death
CANBY, Ore. — As the Metro area prepares for another heat wave this summer, work is being done to help some of the most vulnerable communities. Rodger Brown spent his Tuesday in Canby installing a ductless heat pump into a manufactured home. The resident had been wanting one for years but couldn't afford it. Shortly after the install was done, those inside felt an immediate difference.
Comments / 0