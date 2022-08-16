ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

KATU.com

Portland mayor expands camping ban to include walking routes to schools

Portland’s mayor is expanding an emergency declaration that stops people from camping on high crash corridors to include walking routes to grade schools in the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler announced expansion Friday, saying camping will be prohibited around school buildings, at bus stops, and along priority routes to and from schools.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman dies in fall near Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — A woman fell to her death near Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to the Corbett Fire Department. She was hiking on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail No. 441 with friends near Wisendanger Falls, which is upstream of Multnomah Falls, when she fell about 100 feet. She reportedly suffered a head injury.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Dangerous cyanotoxins detected in the Willamette River near Cathedral Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has issued recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in North Portland. OHA says the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxin levels were above safe recreational use values for humans. OHA says people should avoid swimming and high-speed...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. Police were called to Southeast 127th Avenue and East Burnside Street at around 8:10 p.m. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, police said. Police closed East Burnside to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Air Quality Alerts issued for Silverton and Estacada for smog

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Silverton and Estacada this afternoon. DEQ says elevated levels of smog are the reason for the alert. Officials say they expect the advisory to last until Wednesday night. DEQ expects ozone pollution to...
ESTACADA, OR
KATU.com

Portland Criterium bike racing to return after nearly a decade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — On Saturday, the North Portland Park Blocks will be filled with cyclists racing once again, competing in the Portland Criterium. It's been 8 years since this Portland favorite has been in action. This year, however, the focus isn’t just on the race. With downtown Portland having faced some tough times over the last two years, this event aims to bring people back to the heart of the city.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'Dire' substitute shortage in Oregon ahead of new school year

PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming school year will look different than the past few, but there are still some consistent challenges. Although mitigation strategies have relaxed, this fourth year impacted by COVID-19 is starting in a challenging spot. There is a major substitute teacher shortage that Education Staffing and Management Solutions (ESS) says is "dire."
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland city leaders under pressure to stem deadly violence with 'Safer Summer PDX'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland continues to be in the grips of deadly violence, despite millions of dollars invested in community-based prevention programs, police specialty teams, and a recently declared state of emergency. Mayor Ted Wheeler and his designee to stop the scourge of violence, Mike Myers, said they are committed to slowing the violence and then reversing the deadly trend within the next 12 months.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon state Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Oregon state Rep. James Hieb was arrested at the Clackamas County Fair on Wednesday night. He told KATU it was over a woman asking him to put out a cigarette. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest but offered no further details. The House Republican caucus said it...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon school districts to have control when it comes to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. — As students prepare to head back to school, Oregon state leaders say this year school districts will have control when it comes to COVID-19. That means school districts will decide what mitigation strategies are best based on local COVID conditions. Right now, the state isn’t recommending...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

People living in manufactured homes face higher risk of heat death

CANBY, Ore. — As the Metro area prepares for another heat wave this summer, work is being done to help some of the most vulnerable communities. Rodger Brown spent his Tuesday in Canby installing a ductless heat pump into a manufactured home. The resident had been wanting one for years but couldn't afford it. Shortly after the install was done, those inside felt an immediate difference.
CANBY, OR

