ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Reds 1B Joey Votto expected to be ready for next season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery Friday to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep. The team said Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season. Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list before Cincinnati opened a three-game set at Pittsburgh. Infielder Mike Moustakas was activated from the injured list, and infielder Donovan Solano was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list. Moustakas had been sidelined by a left calf strain. He was in starting lineup against the Pirates, batting fourth and subbing for Votto at first.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy