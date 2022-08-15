PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery Friday to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep. The team said Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season. Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list before Cincinnati opened a three-game set at Pittsburgh. Infielder Mike Moustakas was activated from the injured list, and infielder Donovan Solano was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list. Moustakas had been sidelined by a left calf strain. He was in starting lineup against the Pirates, batting fourth and subbing for Votto at first.

