‘Can’t get away with everything’: Jeanie Buss takes savage shot at OJ Simpson over parking violation at Lakers game

L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle
Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA・
Pacers Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenarios
In the NBA, there are plenty of factors that motivate a team to make a trade. Most fans would generally prefer that the only motivating factor was to improve. In theory, it would be nice if all 30 teams were aiming to win as many games as possible at all times. In practice, only one team can win the NBA championship in a given season:
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Posts Cryptic Tweet About Joining LA
Patrick Beverley was at it again when it comes to creating speculation that he's destined for the Lakers.
LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'
Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Names Michael Jordan And Luka Doncic As NBA Players That Would Be The Best Salesmen: "Michael Is Really Great At What He Does There."
The NBA is a league of star players making millions and, in recent times, with more financial literacy, growing that wealth to even greater proportions. Just look at Shaquille O'Neal, who has a huge portfolio of business ventures that have made him richer than most people can dream of being.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers, Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny
LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft. The...
Deputy’s shameful admission in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit will have Lakers fans up in arms
More details continue to emerge with regard to the trial of Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office over the leaked photos of her husband Kobe Bryant’s crash site. A county deputy took the stand on Tuesday and his shocking admission further puts the Sherrif’s Office in a lot of heat for […] The post Deputy’s shameful admission in Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit will have Lakers fans up in arms appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jake Paul catches NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and calls him out for having 'no game'
Jake Paul appeared to catch an NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and he didn't look too pleased about it. In a video posted online by his recently-launched app betr, Paul can be seen going through his partner's phone. We're not entirely sure why, but it seems his girlfriend...
NFL・
LeBron James contract extension makes him highest-paid NBA player
LeBron James has signed an extension with the Lakers, a two-year contract with a player option, The Times confirmed.
LeBron James agrees to 2-year, $97.1 million extension with Los Angeles Lakers
Well, he did it. Minutes before the release of the 2022-23 NBA schedule on Wednesday afternoon, LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told various outlets. The second year (2024-25) will be a player option, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, allowing LeBron to […] The post LeBron James agrees to 2-year, $97.1 million extension with Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'
Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face
LeBron James now has 97,100,000 reasons to smile after it was reported that the four-time NBA champ has agreed to a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. Well, he’s got one more reason to smile after this recent revelation by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on LA GM Rob Pelinka. On a recent […] The post Latest Woj bomb on Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will put a smile on LeBron James’ face appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vanessa Bryant gets apology from top cop during trial over lies told about Kobe Bryant crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s untimely death has once again popped up in the news. The trial between Vanessa Bryant and Los Angeles County is currently underway, with Bryant suing the county for invasion of privacy and negligence in their handling of her husband’s shocking death from a helicopter crash. One of the primary reasons for Bryant’s suit […] The post Vanessa Bryant gets apology from top cop during trial over lies told about Kobe Bryant crash photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
LeBron dismisses Bronny to Oregon rumors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James tweeted Tuesday to dismiss a report that Oregon is the front-runner for his son Bronny James. Bronny is the 39th overall recruit on the ESPN 100 for 2023. The four-star prospect and his family have had calls with Oregon and USC, although the Ducks didn't make a formal offer, sources told Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria.
'LeBron and Bronny on the same team is becoming more of a reality': Social media users get excited about LA Lakers star becoming the highest paid player in the NBA after a two-year, $97.1m extension
LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. As ever with The Chosen One, social media swarmed on the news providing hilarious reaction to James becoming the NBA's highest-paid player ever. Fox Sports personality, Skip Bayless naturally thrust his opinion on...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”
The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
Yardbarker
Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."
When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
ClutchPoints
