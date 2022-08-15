Read full article on original website
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society to hold open house Saturday
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Model Railroad and Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in UPRR brick building 59 south of the UPRR depot and just north of the Benton Overpass in Pocatello. We have trains that will be running in...
Tournament set to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity
POCATELLO — The first-ever Gateway Habitat for Humanity Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the bags fly starting at 10 a.m. There are three divisions — competitive, intermediate and novice — and there are cash prizes for the winners of each division. Cost to play is $25 per person. BJ Fillingame, vice...
Daily SkyWest flight with early morning departure, evening arrival returns to Pocatello airport
POCATELLO — SkyWest Airlines will soon bring back part its previous flight schedule to the Pocatello Regional Airport featuring an early morning departure and evening arrival. Beginning Oct. 6, local travelers can depart from the Pocatello airport at 6:40 a.m. to Salt Lake City and return the same day at 6:51 p.m. following a nine-month period in which the only flight to Salt Lake City arrived in the Gate City at 12:41 p.m. and departed 40 minutes later, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant...
Idaho State Journal
Player registration and hole sponsorships available for annual charity golf tournament
POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament. All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. Last...
3-year-old boy the hero following fire at local home
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue, just off of East 25th Street, shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. However three other occupants were inside the home when the fire started: one adult male, one adult female, and one 3-year-old male. ...
Police: Local man repeatedly punched woman in face
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman in the face multiple times. According to the probable cause affidavit, Alex Benson, 37, told police he and the victim were having an argument when he hit her in the face three times. The victim spoke to police when they arrived on scene, but denied that Benson hit her, repeatedly telling police...
Police: Local man arrested for bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — A 62-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he shot two men in the face with bear spray. Wesley De Villeneuve Daniel, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident. Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. ...
Police: Two local men facing felony charges after driving drunk in the Gate City this week
POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested and charged with felonies after police say they were driving drunk following two separate Pocatello incidents. Joe Junior Sanchez, 46, of Pocatello has been charged with felony DUI, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing following an incident that began to unfold around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pocatello police received a report from an employee of a local payday loan store on Yellowstone Avenue about an individual who was potentially operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police and court records...
