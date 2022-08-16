ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

‘Hey kiddo, wild night’: 20-year-old seriously injured at going-away-to college party at Renton park

By Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFvhN_0hIgndMy00

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The family of Mercedes Jimenez-Soto is still reeling after the 20-year-old was shot at a party at Ron Regis Park in Renton Friday night.

“I was devastated. You know, she’s my favorite person. I have her name tattooed on me,” Anna Davies, her aunt, said. Renton police said it all began with a fight that escalated into a shooting. Police said someone fired shots into the air, and another person shot at the people who were trying to run away. Jimenez-Soto was among those hit.

“She’s such a good kid and so bright and so caring, and it’s so scary. My sister called and was crying and said that Mercedes got shot, and instantly you think the worst,” Davies said. Jimenez-Soto has a shattered femur and has been through two surgeries. Davies said that her niece will be on strict bedrest for at least two months.

“It is a serious injury, but luckily it is something she can come back from, hopefully without any lasting side effects,” she said. Despite her wounds, Davies said her niece is still in good spirits and is laughing through the pain.

“Her and I, we have similar personalities. We both like to crack jokes and make light of the situation,” Davies said. “Before I even got a chance to talk to her, I just texted and was like, ‘Hey kiddo, wild night.’ And she was like, ‘It was the craziest.”

Davies said they’re just grateful she survived.

“She’s active. She’s funny. She’s just a really bright, sweet kid,” she said. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical costs. You can donate here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 21

James Anderson
3d ago

and the crazy thing is with all the shootings in Renton no body is ever caught when are the cops gonna start doing their job how many lives need to ba lost

Reply(4)
8
Debbie Kilpatrick
3d ago

if she hadn't been at a closed park her odds would have been better. these things happen when young spoiled hotheads gather very simple - more control of kids is needed. time to stop spoiling these brats.

Reply(6)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
WOODINVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Home invaders shoot woman dead near Everett

A woman was killed by gunshot in an early-morning home invasion. This happened in a neighborhood near Everett: 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast. Deputies are looking for the suspects: three Black men, two of whom were wearing ski masks. Deputies say the men broke into the home...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
q13fox.com

Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say

SEATTLE - A man was arrested Thursday night after police said he stabbed his wife to death in an apartment in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
SNOHOMISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kiddo#Wild Night#Violent Crime
q13fox.com

Armed robbers targeting ATMs in Bonney Lake

Armed robberies targeting ATMs have been happening more frequently in the Tacoma area. The Tacoma Police Department is working on figuring out of these similar robberies are related in any way.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kentreporter.com

Kent shooting suspect arrested, but no murder charge filed

Kent Police announced in a June the arrest of a Tacoma man for fatally shooting another Tacoma man April 7 inside Hillcrest Burial Park. But so far, no murder charge has been filed against the 24-year-old man. “To charge a case, we have to be certain that we can prove...
KENT, WA
KING 5

‘Gruesome discovery’: Deputies investigate after couple found dead in Kitsap County

OLALLA, Wash. — A couple was found dead on their Olalla property Thursday evening in what Kitsap County investigators believe was a double homicide. Deputies from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla for a report of "suspicious circumstances."
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy