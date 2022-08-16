Effective: 2022-08-19 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Jemez Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Eastern Lincoln County, Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Jemez Mountains. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains. In southeast New Mexico, Chaves County Plains and Southwest Chaves County. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley, Southwest Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A long duration rainfall event with embedded thunderstorms is expected through Saturday evening. Widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely, especially across the southern high terrain and southeast plains of NM. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

