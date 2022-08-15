ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MinnPost

Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota

The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Democrats want to stop state officeholders from holding paid positions

(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats plan to announce legislation Thursday that would ban any statewide office holder from holding private employment, performing private work or serving in any private position that they get paid to do. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Mary Lightbody,...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open

(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Meet the candidates for Arizona attorney general

Kris Mayes (D), Abraham Hamadeh (R), and Michael Kielsky (L) are running for Arizona attorney general on Nov. 8. Incumbent Mark Brnovich (R) did not run for re-election. Mayes and Hamadeh filled out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, which includes the question, What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina board helps its election observers after complaints from May primaries

(The Center Square) — With input of more than 1,000 over three weeks, how designated "election observers" operate on Nov. 8 has been changed in North Carolina. The unanimous approval from the State Board of Elections panel, a group of three Democrats and two Republicans appointed by their respective state parties, comes after considerable complaints in the May primaries. The public comment period for potential change ended last Friday with more than 1,000 comments in a website portal, 150 emails and two letters, an attorney for the board said.
ELECTIONS
kvrr.com

Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

FEMA funeral assistance at $4.8M in Maine

(The Center Square) – Maine residents have received more than $4.8 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,169 Maine applications were received for the federal assistance, with 910 approved for reimbursement, according to a FEMA report. The payments were...
MAINE STATE
thecentersquare.com

Federal assistance for funerals at $6.7M in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents have received more than $6.7 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,399 Granite State applications have gone in for the federal assistance though 1,135 actually received the reimbursement, according to a FEMA report.
PUBLIC HEALTH

