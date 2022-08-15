Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats blast Minnesota GOP candidate's 'vote with bullets' remarks
MINNEAPOLIS — Democrats on Thursday accused a Republican-endorsed candidate for the Minnesota Senate of condoning political violence, when he talked about the need for “voting with the ballot before we have to vote with bullets.”. The candidate, Stephen Lowell, countered that he wasn’t advocating violence but instead simply...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Republicans, Democrats differ on timeline for new congressional district maps
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s General Assembly does not have to draw new congressional district maps before mid-October and the process could begin later than that, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to House Republicans. The Ohio Supreme Court declared the congressional maps used in...
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
thecentersquare.com
Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Democrats want to stop state officeholders from holding paid positions
(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats plan to announce legislation Thursday that would ban any statewide office holder from holding private employment, performing private work or serving in any private position that they get paid to do. State Reps. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Mary Lightbody,...
thecentersquare.com
The top fundraisers in the Michigan State Senate
Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
thecentersquare.com
These Pennsylvania House candidates raised the most and lost their primaries
General elections for all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. State house primary elections were held on May 17, 2022. Republicans hold a 113-90 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates in each party who raised the...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board applications now open
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Office and leadership in the Arizona Legislature are now accepting applications for the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board. Ducey and the state Legislature's leadership are accepting applications from residents in all of Arizona's 15 counties until September 15. After that, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
ktoe.com
Republican candidate Jensen on what he’d do as governor if nurses go on strike
Republican candidate Scott Jensen says if he were governor, he would call leaders of the nurses union and the hospitals and ask, how can he help to avert a strike at hospitals in Duluth-Superior and the Twin Cities. But if nurses did walk out, would Jensen use emergency powers to make sure hospitals remain open?
KEYC
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Labor Relations Board has certified the vote by nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato to leave the Minnesota Nurses Association. A statement from the group National Right to Work says the decision also rejected two union objections to the election. Nurses voted...
thecentersquare.com
Meet the candidates for Arizona attorney general
Kris Mayes (D), Abraham Hamadeh (R), and Michael Kielsky (L) are running for Arizona attorney general on Nov. 8. Incumbent Mark Brnovich (R) did not run for re-election. Mayes and Hamadeh filled out Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey, which includes the question, What areas of public policy are you personally passionate about?
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina board helps its election observers after complaints from May primaries
(The Center Square) — With input of more than 1,000 over three weeks, how designated "election observers" operate on Nov. 8 has been changed in North Carolina. The unanimous approval from the State Board of Elections panel, a group of three Democrats and two Republicans appointed by their respective state parties, comes after considerable complaints in the May primaries. The public comment period for potential change ended last Friday with more than 1,000 comments in a website portal, 150 emails and two letters, an attorney for the board said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
kvrr.com
Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity
ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly...
thecentersquare.com
Wisconsin elections chief looking for election security balance ahead of expected record turnout
(The Center Square) – Expect a lot of talk about election security ahead of what Wisconsin’s election administrator says could be a record year for voting. Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe on Tuesday answered questions about election integrity, election security, and what she expects for the November election.
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer suggests school sales tax holiday; GOP calls it 'pandering'
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed suspending the Michigan sales tax on school supplies for the upcoming school year, drawing GOP criticism of “pandering.”. “As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Minnesota State Fair gun ban
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by gun rights activists challenging the Minnesota State Fair’s ban on guns, ruling the ban does not violate the activists’ Second Amendment rights. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and pair of gun rights activists — the Rev. Tim Christopher and Sarah Cade Hauptman — filed a lawsuit [...]
thecentersquare.com
FEMA funeral assistance at $4.8M in Maine
(The Center Square) – Maine residents have received more than $4.8 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,169 Maine applications were received for the federal assistance, with 910 approved for reimbursement, according to a FEMA report. The payments were...
mprnews.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities. Riley, an organizer with CTUL Workers Center,...
thecentersquare.com
Federal assistance for funerals at $6.7M in New Hampshire
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents have received more than $6.7 million in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. As of August, at least 1,399 Granite State applications have gone in for the federal assistance though 1,135 actually received the reimbursement, according to a FEMA report.
Comments / 0