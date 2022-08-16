Read full article on original website
thegabber.com
Real Estate Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 12-18
Here’s what sold in Gulfport in Gulfport last week. This 1,738-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 2002, listed at $649,999 and sold for $620,000. 5930 Skimmer Point Blvd. S. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 3,118-square-foot home, built in 1994, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It listed at...
floridapolitics.com
Hallmark’s ‘Enchant’ returns to St. Petersburg this holiday season
The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village will return to St. Petersburg this holiday season. Hallmark Channel’s “Enchant” winter wonderland will set up shop at Tropicana Field, opening its doors on Nov. 25. The immersive experience is coming to eight cities across the U.S. this year, with St. Petersburg its only spot in Florida. Tickets go on sale Sept. 15.
thegabber.com
Adopt a Chinchilla (and Other Pets) in St. Petersburg
Chin-Chilly Down Looking for a pet that’s quiet, curious, and fun? Consider the chinchilla, like Luigi. He’s a young adult, but no one’s quite sure about his age. Call Pet Pal for details. The Griffin Known as the king of all creatures, the griffin is mighty and...
thegabber.com
Teacher Tuesdays at Shrimpys on St. Pete Beach
Good news for any teachers reading this: Teachers get 15% off at Shrimpys Bistro on St. Pete Beach. The New Orleans-style seafood joint, rated 4.8 stars on Facebook, offers everything from BBQ shrimp to po-boys, gumbo, and jambalaya. Shrimpy’s is open Mon.-Fri., 3-10 p.m. and Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
thegabber.com
Overheard at the Aug. 16 Gulfport City Council Meeting
“You can imagine the kind of changes I’ve seen in Gulfport from being quite edgy to being very weird to starting to be quite gentrified.” –Phyllis Plotnick, who has had the same home in Gulfport since 1983. “Looking at the recent census data, we’ve actually been hemorrhaging...
cltampa.com
Upscale St. Pete restaurant Two Graces has quietly closed
Known for its unique twist on American cuisine and luscious outdoor garden, St. Pete eatery Two Graces has quietly shut its doors. While its exact closure date cannot be confirmed, confused customers recently took to local Facebook groups to find out if the restaurant was permanently closed or not. A former Two Graces customer posted to the popular group I Love St. Pete last week, stating that she had spoken with previous employees who told her that the business had been sold to new owners.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Second annual St. Pete Comic Con will be bigger and better than ever
The second annual St. Pete Comic Con on January 7-8, 2023, at the Coliseum will be bigger and better than ever with more celebrity guests and cosplay activities as well as additional auditorium space for contests and panels. Last year’s event drew 3,500 attendees and earned positive fan reviews for the event that celebrates comics, anime, sci-fi, and cosplay.
thegabber.com
Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 18-25
Go Wilde The Theatrical Teens of Tomorrow present “The Importance of Being Earnest.” In this classic Oscar Wilde comedy, the play’s protagonist creates an imaginary brother named Ernest in an attempt to escape his many responsibilities. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Aug. 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, 2 p.m. $15-18. spcitytheatre.org/tickets.
cltampa.com
Ella Jet, who grew up in front of Tampa Bay's eyes, plays a farewell concert on Thursday
When she was 16, bouncers had to sneak Ella Jet into Ruby’s Elixir so she could play. Over the next eight years, her residency at the downtown St .Petersburg mainstay located at 15 3rd St. N grew to feel like home. It evolved from a solo gig, to one with her band Future Soul ,and again to the solo show she’s closing the book on this Thursday, Aug. 18 as she prepares for a move to Nashville.
thegabber.com
Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches and Gulfport Aug. 18-21
Saturday, Aug. 20: Beck & Borst, 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Glass Half Full Band, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: CallaBoone, 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: Bill Vinhage, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Obi Wan Knabe and The Force, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Hot Tonic, 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
Mysuncoast.com
Friends and loved ones remember I-75 rollover victims
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Loved ones are remembering the lives of Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez. Mendoza Herrera and Lopez were traveling in their food truck on I-75 when their tire blew causing them to roll. The couple died in the crash leaving behind a five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.
thegabber.com
Multiple Volunteer Opportunities on Gulf Beaches this Saturday, Aug. 20
If you want to lend a helping hand in your community, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities on the Gulf beaches this weekend. Saturday morning you can choose between planting sea oats on Treasure Island, helping clean up Madeira Beach, or counting scallops with Tampa Bay Watch in Tierra Verde.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
stpetersburgfoodies.com
10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022
The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
Memorial service for WFLA Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison
Family, friends, loved ones and members of the Tampa Bay community will celebrate the life of Paul Lamison on Tuesday.
Hundreds gather to remember and celebrate the life of Paul Lamison
In a room filled with photographs, baseballs and Hawaiian shirts all around, Paul Lamison’s family, friends and colleagues past and present celebrated a life well lived that sadly ended too soon.
Beach Beacon
Tour brings Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire to Tampa
TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are on the road for a North American tour that will include a performance Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets...
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
Public study on aerial gondola between Clearwater, Clearwater Beach online
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority is studying the potential of an aerial gondola to move people between Clearwater and Clearwater Beach.
