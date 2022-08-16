Known for its unique twist on American cuisine and luscious outdoor garden, St. Pete eatery Two Graces has quietly shut its doors. While its exact closure date cannot be confirmed, confused customers recently took to local Facebook groups to find out if the restaurant was permanently closed or not. A former Two Graces customer posted to the popular group I Love St. Pete last week, stating that she had spoken with previous employees who told her that the business had been sold to new owners.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO