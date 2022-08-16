Read full article on original website
Katie
3d ago
L C Animal Shelter, is a Great place to adopt a pet... if you love animals...and are ready & willing to handle that responsibility. Donations of any kind are also welcomed & appreciated. Save an animal's life...TY.
News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
WCJB
The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
WCJB
Wildland firefighters return to Gainesville after battling Texas wildfires
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s really nice to be able to get out there and help out other communities.”. Wildland firefighters from the Florida Forest Service returned this week from battling the Hermosa and three other wildfires in Texas. Six firefighters from Alachua, Putnam, and Levy County drove...
DVM 360
ASPCA teams up with Union County sheriff's office to rescue over 50 animals in neglect case
Animals were found on the Florida property living in filthy conditions. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), at the request of the Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Animal Control, is assisting with rescuing over 50 cats and dogs from a property in Lake Butler, Florida. The animals, including newborn kittens, were living in squalor conditions among their own feces and urine and exposed to elevated levels of ammonia when the investigators arrived on the scene. Some animals were underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions.
WCJB
Central Florida Community Action Agency will have a two-day outreach event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Central Florida Community Action Agency hosts two-day outreach for Ocala Electric Utilities customers. The event is Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Ed Croskey Recreational Facility. Its located at 1510 NW 4th St in Ocala. They would...
10NEWS
Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.
WCJB
Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
WCJB
Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July. Alachua, Union, and...
WCJB
Nearly fifty cats and dogs rescued in Union County animal neglect case
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County sheriff’s office and animal control worked together to rescue nearly 50 cats and dogs from a property in Lake Butler. When deputies arrived at the property off of State Road 121, they discovered all the animals were living in filthy conditions.
WCJB
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
Dogs, cats rescued from 'filthy' North Florida home, deputies say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 cats and dogs were rescued from a property in Lake Butler this week, according to The Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Union County Animal Control requested the assistance of the ASPCA to save the animals from a home off State Road 121. Union...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
News4Jax.com
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property. In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there. Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from...
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
ASPCA helps Union County deputies rescue more than 50 dogs, cats from ‘filthy conditions’
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — More than 50 dogs and cats “living in filthy conditions” were rescued Wednesday from a property on State Road 121 in Lake Butler, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. UCSO and the Union County Animal Control requested the ASPCA’s assistance with rescuing...
WCJB
Belleview Public Library will host a master gardener plant clinic
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A master gardener plant clinic is being held at the Belleview Public Library. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. It is located at 13145 SE Highway 448 in Belleview. This event is presented by UF IFAS Extension Marion County.
WCJB
UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
WCJB
Columbia County and Lake City Fire Rescue crews respond Haz-Mat call
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Haz-Mat team responded to a traffic stop after the chemical in the back of the vehicle began making sheriff’s deputies feel ill. Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed a light cloud coming from a truck. The truck...
