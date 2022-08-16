Animals were found on the Florida property living in filthy conditions. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), at the request of the Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Animal Control, is assisting with rescuing over 50 cats and dogs from a property in Lake Butler, Florida. The animals, including newborn kittens, were living in squalor conditions among their own feces and urine and exposed to elevated levels of ammonia when the investigators arrived on the scene. Some animals were underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions.

UNION COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO