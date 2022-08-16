ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 3

Katie
3d ago

L C Animal Shelter, is a Great place to adopt a pet... if you love animals...and are ready & willing to handle that responsibility. Donations of any kind are also welcomed & appreciated. Save an animal's life...TY.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Discovery Center will host the exhibition, Spy Science

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The exhibition, Spy Science, is at the Discovery Center in Ocala on Friday. The event starts at 10 a.m. If you go, you can go undercover to find out how spies disguise themselves, communicate, and catch the bad guys. The Discovery Center is located at 701...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Lake City, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lake City, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Lifestyle
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
DVM 360

ASPCA teams up with Union County sheriff's office to rescue over 50 animals in neglect case

Animals were found on the Florida property living in filthy conditions. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), at the request of the Union County Sheriff's Office and Union County Animal Control, is assisting with rescuing over 50 cats and dogs from a property in Lake Butler, Florida. The animals, including newborn kittens, were living in squalor conditions among their own feces and urine and exposed to elevated levels of ammonia when the investigators arrived on the scene. Some animals were underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions.
UNION COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcjb
WCJB

Unemployment rates fall in many North Central Florida counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida reports historic low unemployment rates in the latest report by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. All counties in the region either reported a drop in unemployment claims in the month of July or maintained the same level as July. Alachua, Union, and...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights dental issues with horses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dental issues for a person can be just as painful for a horse. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, you can learn how veterinary dentists deal with these issues. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF IFAS will host a grape field day in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS is having a grape field day on Thursday. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It will be located at 2556 W Highway 318 in Citra. There will be a vineyard walk and a winemaking workshop. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights...
CITRA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy