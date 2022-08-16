Read full article on original website
LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
ocala-news.com
MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency
An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for a thief that broke into a preschool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are looking for the burglar who broke into a preschool. Officers say this man went into Happy Hearts Preschool a little after 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. They say he stole some electronic equipment. The burglar was wearing a black and white striped...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
WCJB
Wildland firefighters return to Gainesville after battling Texas wildfires
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s really nice to be able to get out there and help out other communities.”. Wildland firefighters from the Florida Forest Service returned this week from battling the Hermosa and three other wildfires in Texas. Six firefighters from Alachua, Putnam, and Levy County drove...
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for male suspect who allegedly pointed gun at teenager, stole vehicle
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager and stole a vehicle in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on SE Maricamp Road to get some food.
WCJB
Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No children were hurt when a Marion County Public School bus rear-ended a car on Thursday morning. State troopers say the school bus was driving north on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.. The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus. Both...
Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of...
WCJB
Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
WCJB
Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
WCJB
Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
WCJB
Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
WCJB
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
ocala-news.com
FHP seeking help to identify hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot
The Florida Highway Patrol is turning to the public to help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Marion County. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Ocala was walking in a northwesterly direction in the parking lot of...
villages-news.com
Family tries to set things right at dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages
Family member having been trying to set things right at a dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages. The home at 2418 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. The...
Four Florida First Responders Transported To Hospital After Fentanyl Exposure On Overdose Call
Four first responders in Florida required medical attention after responding to a call for overdose and being exposed to deadly Fentanyl while trying to save a life. Two Levy County Deputies along with two Levy County Department of Public Safety members, a Firefighter Paramedic, and
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park police arrest man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket
Fruitland Park police arrested a man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket. Matthew Todd Arnold, 34, was a passenger in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle was pulled over because the vehicle’s license plate was found to be unassigned, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
click orlando
Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
