Ocala, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
ocala-news.com

MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency

An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Gucci, Jasper, and Minnie

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have a pup who is always willing to go for a walk Gucci. This affectionate and loyal dog is looking for someone who enjoys bonding time.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for male suspect who allegedly pointed gun at teenager, stole vehicle

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager and stole a vehicle in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on SE Maricamp Road to get some food.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County school bus rear-ended a vehicle

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No children were hurt when a Marion County Public School bus rear-ended a car on Thursday morning. State troopers say the school bus was driving north on Southeast 3rd Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.. The other vehicle was driving in front of the school bus. Both...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Single-story house catches fire in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are investigating after a house caught fire in Gainesville early on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-story home on Northeast 16th Terrace around 4 a.m. Crews say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Carjacker points loaded firearm at man in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two 18-year-old are behind bars after officers say they stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase through the streets of Gainesville on Thursday. Around 4 p.m., Officers say Willonte Dunn, 18, pointed a gun at a man leaving a business on East...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver sought after Ocala pedestrian struck in hit and run crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala pedestrian was involved in a hit and run after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot when a silver Mazda 3 car hit them after making a right turn.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Car thief drives through yards, fences while fleeing OPD officers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has released video of a high-speed vehicle chase involving reckless driving and property damage. Officers say on Aug. 11 at 8:30 a.m., Dale Shrewsbury, 35, stole a car from a home in Northeast Ocala. Less than an hour later, officers spotted the vehicle on East Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park police arrest man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket

Fruitland Park police arrested a man with metallic knuckles tucked in his pocket. Matthew Todd Arnold, 34, was a passenger in a green Chevrolet Trailblazer shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle was pulled over because the vehicle’s license plate was found to be unassigned, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
click orlando

Apopka man killed in robbery during visit to national forest, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. – An Apopka man was killed Sunday during an attempted robbery at Talladega National Forest in Alabama, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Adam Simjee, 22, was visiting the forest with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, according to a GoFundMe set up by Simjee’s family.
APOPKA, FL

