63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
Police arrest man attempting to elude at speeds over 100mph through Winston & Green
WINSTON, Ore. — A man who temporarily eluded police at high speeds was arrested Wednesday, the Winston Police Department said. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Winston PD officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver attempted to elude, traveling through Winston and Roseburg's Green district at speeds of over 100mph.
Coos County urges those with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County Community Corrections wants those with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in. Director Mike Crim says Coos County has more than 300 open warrants, and they want to get those people the help they need. His office connects those on parole and probation to...
Wildland firefighters trail old growth fire in Camas Valley
CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. — Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Camas Valley Rural Fire District and Tenmile Rural Fire Protection District responded to a 1/4-acre old growth fire located on Quiet Mountain Road in Camas Valley. Wildland firefighter crews, including the...
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
19-hour search and rescue mission by foot and horseback leads hikers to safety
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. — Douglas County Search and Rescue led two hikers out of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in a 19-hour mission that involved rescuers on foot and horseback. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received information...
Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison
ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
Crews working Dutchman Complex continue to build forward progress
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters working on the Dutchman Complex were able to hold the containment lines overnight and continue to build forward progress and mop up operations, Douglas Forest Protection Association reported Friday. Smaller fires have been trailed, mopped up and cleared. Robust initial attack will continue throughout...
Reedsport crews respond to water line break on Hemlock Court
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding Thursday to a main water line break on Hemlock Court. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete, the City said.
Summer street maintenance starts next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Maintenance to extend the life of about 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets is set to begin next week, weather permitting. The Roseburg Public Works Department asks vehicle owners to be sure to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
Memorial service to be held for wildland firefighter killed near Oakridge
A memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan will be livestreamed from Hagan's home state of Michigan Thursday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m. 27-year-old Hagan was struck by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest. He was a member of the Craig Interagency...
Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some
EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
Hot weather, lightning chances concern for Windigo, Potter, Big Swamp firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters on the Windigo, Big Swamp and Potter Fires have been cautioned to be aware of changing conditions as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area due to the potential for gusty winds and lightning in the area. All three fires were caused...
Veterans Stand Down event in North Bend celebrates and assists local vets
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Veterans Stand Down - and support available to them stand up. That was the goal Friday in Coos County. The day of visibility is aimed to address the needs of vets. At Pony Village Mall, Veterans Stand Down is a celebration - and a day...
Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard
EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
Cedar Creek Fire 4,800 acres, 0% containment; drones used to control fire movement
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to use drones to monitor and fight the Cedar Creek Fire, now increased slightly to 4,836 acres and remaining at 0% containment. A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook. | Watch the virtual public meeting. Fire officials...
