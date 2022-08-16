ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kpic

63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Wildland firefighters trail old growth fire in Camas Valley

CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. — Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 19, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Camas Valley Rural Fire District and Tenmile Rural Fire Protection District responded to a 1/4-acre old growth fire located on Quiet Mountain Road in Camas Valley. Wildland firefighter crews, including the...
CAMAS VALLEY, OR
kpic

Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Crews working Dutchman Complex continue to build forward progress

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters working on the Dutchman Complex were able to hold the containment lines overnight and continue to build forward progress and mop up operations, Douglas Forest Protection Association reported Friday. Smaller fires have been trailed, mopped up and cleared. Robust initial attack will continue throughout...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Reedsport crews respond to water line break on Hemlock Court

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding Thursday to a main water line break on Hemlock Court. All residents from Heather Court and Hemlock Court north on Ranch Road who are on City water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete, the City said.
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Summer street maintenance starts next week in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Maintenance to extend the life of about 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets is set to begin next week, weather permitting. The Roseburg Public Works Department asks vehicle owners to be sure to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Smoky air conditions cause health concerns for some

EUGENE, Ore. — The smoke we are seeing in the Eugene and Springfield area and Southern Willamette Valley is primarily coming from Cedar Creek Fire. There are some contributions from fires burning in Cascades, such as the Potter and Windigo fire. "For the Eugene Springfield area the main contributor...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Eugene Starbucks locations on strike Wednesday

EUGENE, Ore. — The nationwide Starbucks unionization is growing as five more stores in Eugene are joining in on the workers’ strike. We visited the scene Wednesday where a protest took place at the brand’s Franklin location. All 5 stores were at the protest, all striking except...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Northern harriers released into the wild at Eugene vineyard

EUGENE, Ore. — Let freedom ring!. Three northern harriers are now living their best life after being released into the wild Wednesday evening. This comes after care and rehabilitation from the Cascades Raptor Center. Staff released the harriers during an event for wine enthusiasts to see at the Abbelone...
EUGENE, OR

