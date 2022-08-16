ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street homeless encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. As a result, the city could lose millions of dollars in state funding. The...
Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza

OAKLAND, Calif. - A person died early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 nearing the approach of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, backing up traffic for miles during the early-morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m., prompting the CHP to...
PG&E crews inspecting gas lines in San Bruno brings up bad memories

Residents around San Bruno's Crestmoor neighborhood were concerned when PG&E crews showed up to inspect gas lines. For some, it brings up the traumatic memory of the pipeline explosion 12 years ago that killed eight people and destroyed dozens of homes.
High-speed rail authority approves final environmental documents for SJ-SF section

SAN FRANCISCO - The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project's Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority's Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch,...
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21

Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
3 die in mid-air plane crash in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - Three people died in a collision between two planes that were attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Thursday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday. The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Thursday involving a single-engine Cessna 152 with one person aboard and a...
Planes collide midair in Watsonville, killing 2

Investigators are trying to determine what caused two planes to crash while trying to land at Watsonville's airport in Santa Cruz County. Two people were killed in the crash, which was partially recorded in a security camera nearby. Neighbors recalled other deadly accidents at the small airport.
