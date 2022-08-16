Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Chronicle
Man Dies in Mail Truck Crash in Grays Harbor County
A single-vehicle fatal crash involving a United States Postal Service truck and a separate three-car accident on Wednesday, Aug. 17, blocked off an area near State Route 8's milepost 4 east of Elma. A call to Washington State Patrol about the mail truck wreck came in at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday,...
Grays Harbor County man resentenced for 1995 killing of family
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Brian Bassett, who was convicted of killing his parents and brother when he was 16 in 1995, was resentenced in Grays Harbor County court Thursday after a lengthy plea for his release. Bassett has been in and out of a Grays Harbor County courtroom...
ghscanner.com
One Patient Airlifted From Scene of State Route 12 Collision Thursday
The Intersection at State Route 12 and Monte Brady Rd W Closer to Montesano side saw yet another collision due to another passenger car not yielding to traffic. The collision occurred on Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 11:30AM when a 2004 Toyota Corolla on the north side of Monte Brady RD was traveling southbound and had stopped at State Route 12, it then proceeded to cross the highway and attempted to merge into eastbound State Route 12 traffic and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was towing a trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle
An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
thejoltnews.com
Impersonating city crew, woman allegedly steals from construction site
After being accused of stealing items from a construction site while wearing a stolen City of Lacey construction crew vest, jacket, and hard hat, police arrested Sarah E. Meacham, 49. In a series of tweets, the Lacey Police Department said officers were dispatched to a trespass call at a construction...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man With Bow and Arrow in Traffic; Identity Theft; Graffiti; Stolen Vehicles; Unlawful Weapon Display
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 2500 block of North National Avenue at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Aug. 17 is under investigation. • A subject in the 700 block of Southwest Chehalis Avenue reportedly “tried to swerve at someone (directing) traffic” and “refused to follow the signs.” No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
KOMO News
USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead
ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Elma (Elma, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning near Elma. The officials stated that a 25-year-old Seattle man was travelling in a mail truck westbound on State Route 8 towards milepost four at around 10 a.m. The driver of the mail truck hit...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Truck From Chehalis Driveway, Fighting Owner, Crashing Vehicle
A Napavine man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Chehalis driveway — with the owner briefly hanging onto the side as the vehicle sped away — before totaling the vehicle in a rollover collision in Centralia on Friday morning. Tad Ray...
Chronicle
Sirens: Men Arrested for Burglary; Possession of Meth; Dog in Hot Car; Fraud; Harassment
• A woman was trespassed from a business in the 500 block of North Pearl Street just before 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 after she slept on the property. • A disorderly subject was trespassed from business in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue just before 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 16.
KXRO.com
Fatality accident involving package delivery driver
-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE- A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejoltnews.com
‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested
A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
Chronicle
Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
KXRO.com
Changes made to Westport salmon season
Chinook catch in the Westport Marine Area this season have caused a change in salmon catch limitations. The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced that, starting today, restrictions have been put in place off the Grays Harbor coast as of today. According to officials, through August 14, 77% of...
Chronicle
Fatal Collision in Grays Harbor County Claims Life of Teen
A 15-year-old child died on Friday in a two-vehicle collision just north of Hoquiam. An adult has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a news release by Washington State Patrol, a vehicle with one adult and three children in it was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 101 and attempted to make a left turn in front of another vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle struck the car and came to rest in the turn lane.
Mail truck driver killed after crashing into ditch near Elma
Washington State Patrol is investigating after a person was killed when the mail truck they were driving went into a ditch near Elma Wednesday morning. According to WSP, the driver, a 25-year-old Seattle man, was heading westbound on State Route 8, approaching milepost four just before 10 a.m. The mail...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Injuring Motorcyclists in Chehalis Charged With Vehicular Assault
A woman accused of hitting a motorcycle, injuring its two riders, and fleeing the scene of the crash in Chehalis on Sunday is now facing a felony vehicular assault charge in Lewis County Superior Court. The driver of a silver Chevrolet Equinox, who was later identified as Susan R. Kay,...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrests; Vehicular Assault; Dog in Hot Car; Road Rage; Possession of Methamphetamine; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for shoplifting a T-shirt in the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A gym bag was reported stolen from a facility in the 900 block of Johnson Road at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A Bucoda...
Comments / 0