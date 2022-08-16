ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
