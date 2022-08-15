ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

On Common Ground News

Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards

(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance

(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
VIRGINIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecentersquare.com

Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan

(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtoc.com

Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
GARDEN CITY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections

(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecentersquare.com

Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime

(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
OHIO STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
HEALTH

