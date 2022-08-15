Read full article on original website
Related
OPINION: Kemp to Authorize Another $350 for Low Income Georgians
The Governor’s office confirmed on Monday that he will devote up to an additional $1.2 billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus to giving some extra help to struggling Georgians through a round of social payouts.
On Common Ground News
Rockdale Democratic Party urges state lawmakers to reform Georgia’s property appraisal system after BOC approves millage rate increase
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Despite public outcry at three separate public hearings, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved an 18.69 percent millage rate increase on Aug. 12. Commissioner Doreen Williams defended the increase from 16.69 percent, saying the additional 2 mill was needed to build a new courthouse. Said Williams:...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Georgia teachers spend more for classroom supplies out of pocket than surrounding states
(The Center Square) — Georgia teachers are expected to spend $96 million of their own money on classroom supplies, more than their counterparts in several surrounding states. A new report from MyElearningworld.com revealed that Peach State teachers plan to spend more than teachers in North Carolina ($77 million), Tennessee...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards
(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana audit shows mental health agency didn't use proper procurement procedures for $1.2M buy
(The Center Square) — The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority did not use proper procedures when it contracted with a software vendor for a new electronic health record system last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Florida...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
Republicans disagree with Evers’ opioid settlement plan
(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants. The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan. “Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
Kemp promises $350 cash payments to Georgians in certain social benefit programs | What to know
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is providing more cash relief to vulnerable Georgians, his team announced Monday. Kemp said that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash aid of up to $350 one-time payments for active enrollees in certain social benefit programs, per the statement.
wtoc.com
Renters, home purchasing assistance opportunities
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices rising for day to day expenses — there is help to pay for housing in both Georgia and South Carolina. If you are looking to buy a house, you can come to the Empowerment Center in Garden City Thursday at 11 a.m. for their event and get your questions answered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Truth in Accounting: Illinois' improved credit rating could lead to more borrowing
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has touted Illinois' improved credit rating while in office. However, an accounting expert with a government watchdog says that rating has little to do with a state's financial condition. A report by Truth in Accounting highlights Illinois' credit rating upgrade from Moody...
thecentersquare.com
Groups join court fight over Ohio’s municipal income tax collections
(The Center Square) – Business groups, trade associations and one city joined a policy group’s challenge of Ohio cities taxing nonresidents despite not working in those cities. The groups filed amicus briefs with the Ohio Supreme Court in support of the Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit for a Blue Ash...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio adds additional federal money for grants to stop violent crime
(The Center Square) – Ohio plans to funnel an extra $42 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to police and law enforcement departments around the state to help combat violent crime, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The state initially planned to spend $58 million of both state and federal...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Ohio Republicans, Democrats differ on timeline for new congressional district maps
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s General Assembly does not have to draw new congressional district maps before mid-October and the process could begin later than that, House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said in a memo to House Republicans. The Ohio Supreme Court declared the congressional maps used in...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
thecentersquare.com
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
thecentersquare.com
Policy group warns of 'fiscal cliff' for coastal restoration projects as BP settlement money ends
(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana is warning about the "coastal fiscal cliff" looming a decade from now, when money for coastal work from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill dries up. A PAR report published on Monday highlights what the end of the settlement...
Comments / 1