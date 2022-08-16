Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 16
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Ag Horsemanship LLC, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. Freedom Acres, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. UNION. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association of Wesson, Inc., Rhonda...
USDA awards $10M+ to two Arkansas conservation projects
Government awards for waterway conservation will provide for projects throughout the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas
Active COVID-19 cases in five South Arkansas counties were down on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,021. Total Active Cases: 79, down four since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,843. Total...
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
KATV
Rutledge announces lawsuit against troubled Little Rock apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Attorney General announced a lawsuit against apartment complex Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group on Wednesday for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented photos investigators had taken of molded ceilings, holes in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Game and Fish Commission to grant more than $808,000 for wildlife conservation education programs; Arkansas County allotted $56,938
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Division of Rural Services announced on Monday that it will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Funds for these grants come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC).
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down slightly in region
Active cases of COVID-19 were down Wednesday in the five-county region of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,018. Total Active Cases: 83, down two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas teachers $5,500 behind Mississippi’s
Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down Columbia County, up in Ouachita County
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were up Tuesday in Ouachita County, but down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,003. Total Active Cases: 85,...
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms
The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart native Mark Lambert named State Affairs Director at Arkansas Farm Bureau
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced Mark Lambert has been named Director of State Affairs in the Public Affairs & Government Relations department. Lambert previously worked in Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Commodity & Regulatory Affairs department as a Director of Commodity Activities and Economics. Lambert has...
Arkansas AG announces lawsuit against owners of Big Country Chateau
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.
Kait 8
Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
Comments / 1