Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
The Unwanted New York Dogs That Are Still Looking For Their Forever Homes
The New York Animal Care Centre has waived all adoption fees on dogs over 45 pounds, until the end of August, as part of the "Clear the Shelters" campaign.
Phys.org
UK pet owners face grim choices amid soaring costs
Unable to afford the cost of cremation for his much-loved dog Khan under the weight of sharply increasing living costs, David Mcauliffe turned to a social media group offering help for under-pressure pet owners. With inflation in the UK at a 40-year high, millions are feeling the pinch from soaring...
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
goodshomedesign.com
There Are Dwarf Donkeys You Can Own As A Pet And They Are Adorable
Donkeys are so cute, but have you ever heard of dwarf donkeys? They are adorable tiny creatures and can even be kept as a pet. The correct term for these donkeys is in fact, miniature donkeys, and they are the cutest thing ever. They are both energetic and cuddly, so they are the perfect companions if you have children and a large space for them to manifest their passion for jumping and running. But an important thing to keep in mind when choosing miniature donkeys as a pet, is that they won’t stay small forever. They can grow as big as a larger dog breed, such as a Great Dane, so adult miniature donkeys are also manageable compared to regular-sized donkeys.
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
katzenworld.co.uk
The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat
On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
lovemeow.com
Five Kittens Decide to Keep Hugging Until They All Find Forever Homes
Five kittens decided to keep hugging until they all found their forever homes. Last month, a litter of five kittens were rescued by Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals (OFOSA) from a difficult situation. The kittens were at risk of being abandoned outside in the relentless summer heat. OFOSA learned about...
pethelpful.com
The Cost of Dog Grooming for Anxious Pets
For over four years, I have been the lucky pet parent to a 17-pound Maltipoo. If you are preparing to get a dog, consider the cost of grooming before choosing a breed with a thick coat. A short-haired breed may be preferable if you don't want to deal with the costs and hassles of taking a dog to a groomer.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
What Vets Keep In Their At-Home Pet Emergency Kits
Obviously, no one wants to think about any bad happening to their pet, yet setting up your own at-home animal first aid kit can help you stay prepared in the event of an emergency or accident. According to Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center’s emergency and critical care service in New York City, a pet emergency kit is also a great thing to have with you if you’re going out of town with your furry friend or leaving them with a pet sitter.
thewildest.com
It’s 2022, and Animal Shelters Are Filling Up Again
You remember how it went: In 2020 and early 2021, the world saw record pet adoption rates, providing happy tales when they were much needed. But now, in 2022, many of our shelters, particularly in the South, are swamped again. “Shelters who haven’t had to euthanize in 10 or 15...
Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
Pet Psychic Claims Animals ‘Choose’ When They Want to Die
Anyone who’s lost a beloved pet has wished to speak with them at one time or another. Thankfully, there may now be a way you can connect with your departed friends. Lawyer-turned-pet psychic Nikki Vasconez explains that animals choose, “the exact time, the exact way,” they want to pass, in a video recently published on […] The post Pet Psychic Claims Animals ‘Choose’ When They Want to Die appeared first on DogTime.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Websites for Dog Lovers With Pet Care Questions
If you own a dog, you'll likely have dozens of questions regarding pet care. From shedding to weird behavior, several things concern pet parents. While thousands of websites share pet care advice, you can’t rely on every one of them. So, here we take a look at the ten...
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York City
New York City is one of the most sought after tourist places in the world. The city has some of the most renowned sites that attract millions of people from around the world every year. The 1940s was an important decade for New York City. They faced the challenges of World War II as well as many challenges after the war. These challenges also brought about innovation and it is fitting that we have the now classic pictures of New York City during the 1940s.
psychologytoday.com
Giving Away the Stuff but Keeping the Memories
We downsize for many reasons. Perhaps we've Marie Kondo'd ourselves out of things that no longer spark joy. Maybe we've moved to smaller quarters. Perhaps financial considerations factor into why we get rid of stuff; we look at what we own and decide we'd rather have the cash. So we...
There are 28 new free library boxes around NY community gardens now
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one in there. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), yet another nonprofit organization, this one seeking to...
