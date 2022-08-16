Read full article on original website
Low-rider community's fight to end cruising ban shifts into high gear
SAN DIEGO — The statewide move to end bans on cruising shifted into high gear this week. Lawmakers in Sacramento are urging cities statewide to decriminalize cruising events. California's state Senate and Assembly have passed a resolution encouraging California cities to repeal their cruising bans. It's a message that...
Taking names: County approves program to track homeless people by name
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon on a proposal to track homeless San Diegans by name. Staff members will now have 90 days to determine its feasibility – including cost. By creating a database, county leaders say it will be easier to track...
City of San Diego facing 'overloaded' building permit backlog, delaying home renovations
SAN DIEGO — If you're planning to make some renovations at home, you're going to need some patience. CBS 8 has heard from people who said getting a building permit from the City of San Diego is becoming more and more difficult. An overloaded system. “I mean it's tough....
Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
El Cajon man convicted for taking part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
WASHINGTON — An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of one felony and four misdemeanors for joining the mob that entered the Capitol building.
Water conservation is critical in San Diego County as Colorado River declines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County is not currently facing water cuts as the historic drought reaches a new low and the nation's largest reservoir -- Lake Mead -- is at its lowest water level on record, according to the San Diego County Water Authority. “The Water...
Bi-national leaders to discuss decades long border sewer issues
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — South Bay coastal communities could finally learn about long-term solutions to the sewage problem that has plagued the region for decades. The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary Water Commission hosted the USMCA Tijuana River Watershed US-Mexico signing ceremony. The event “unveiled agreements between the U.S. and Mexico to fund and implement the initial steps of a comprehensive set of projects addressing transborder pollution.''
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
Report: More than 18K behavioral health workers needed in San Diego by 2027
SAN DIEGO — The demand for behavioral health workers is exploding in San Diego County. The region will need 18,500 more workers in the next five years according to a new report. The San Diego Workforce Partnership found the county needs 18,500 more workers hired by 2027 to account...
Supervisors 'OK' proposals addressing jail deaths, staffing issues
SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an emergency measure Tuesday aimed at addressing the number of drug overdose deaths in San Diego County jails. Proposed by board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, the measure includes $200,000 for body scanner technology to intercept and stop drugs such as fentanyl from being brought into the jails.
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
How much residents could pay under new trash plan
Single-family homeowners don't currently pay for trash pickup, but that could soon change. And now we know about how much it would cost.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
During July, San Diego shells out nearly $500,000 for trip and fall cases
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's cracked sidewalks and pockmarked streets are putting a dent in city coffers, with the city paying $498,750 during the month of July to people who injured themselves on walkways and streets. The nearly half-of-a-million dollars in payouts went to nine individuals who suffered injuries...
Orphaned bear cubs receive clean bill of health, move to outside enclosure
SAN DIEGO — Three orphaned California black bear cubs, transferred to San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for rehabilitation about a month ago, have passed their health exams and have been housed together to grow strong until they are ready for the wild, it was announced Thursday. The...
San Diego Unified will not require mask district wide, may implement for individual schools
SAN DIEGO — In less than two weeks, students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District will be heading back to school with new mask guidelines. After nearly two and a half years since the pandemic started, the district will not require masks when the school year starts.
Bluewater Boathouse Grill makes community commitment to 15 non-profits
CORONADO, Calif. — What if treating yourself to an elegant dinner could also help the community? In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Bluewater Boathouse Grill. "Coronado was a ghost town," said Derik Morse, the restaurant's general manger. Derik will never forget the depths of the pandemic when the old boathouse that once served the Hotel Del and now houses the Bluewater Boathouse Grill was shut down and empty.
'My Body, My Data' | The fight to protect reproductive health information
SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County Supervisors are calling on the county to join the effort to pass federal protections for data related to reproductive health. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs introduced the bill titled, My Body My Data last month. Jacobs said your reproductive health information can be sold to the highest bidder, turned over to the government and weaponized against you. Jacobs said it’s got to stop.
