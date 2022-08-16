ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Chula Vista council member calls for temporary closure of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Council member John McCann called for the temporary closure of Harborside Park Friday, citing safety concerns. "The proposal I support is temporarily shutting down the park so we can get rid of the illicit drug use, the trafficking and all of the other challenges of criminal activity that's currently happening in the park, so we can re-plan the park to be used by the Harborside Community," said Council Member McCann. He is also running for mayor.
CBS 8

Bi-national leaders to discuss decades long border sewer issues

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — South Bay coastal communities could finally learn about long-term solutions to the sewage problem that has plagued the region for decades. The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary Water Commission hosted the USMCA Tijuana River Watershed US-Mexico signing ceremony. The event “unveiled agreements between the U.S. and Mexico to fund and implement the initial steps of a comprehensive set of projects addressing transborder pollution.''
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Supervisors 'OK' proposals addressing jail deaths, staffing issues

SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an emergency measure Tuesday aimed at addressing the number of drug overdose deaths in San Diego County jails. Proposed by board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, the measure includes $200,000 for body scanner technology to intercept and stop drugs such as fentanyl from being brought into the jails.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Parole hearings for two high-profile murderers from San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Parole hearings were held Thursday for two high-profile killers from San Diego: School shooter Brenda Spencer and Marine wife Laura Troiani. Spencer, 60, and Troiani, 61, both appeared remotely with their attorneys before two parole board members. In 1979, at the age of 16, Spencer opened...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
CBS 8

Bluewater Boathouse Grill makes community commitment to 15 non-profits

CORONADO, Calif. — What if treating yourself to an elegant dinner could also help the community? In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Bluewater Boathouse Grill. "Coronado was a ghost town," said Derik Morse, the restaurant's general manger. Derik will never forget the depths of the pandemic when the old boathouse that once served the Hotel Del and now houses the Bluewater Boathouse Grill was shut down and empty.
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

'My Body, My Data' | The fight to protect reproductive health information

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County Supervisors are calling on the county to join the effort to pass federal protections for data related to reproductive health. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs introduced the bill titled, My Body My Data last month. Jacobs said your reproductive health information can be sold to the highest bidder, turned over to the government and weaponized against you. Jacobs said it’s got to stop.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
