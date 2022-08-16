ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Play Salty Summer Sounds Finale Thursday

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic play Thursday night in the Salty Summer Sounds concert series finale. The Fiddlers, Saline's famous touring youth group, have been busy since returning from their tour, playing in Plymouth, Milan and here in town at the library and at Mill Pond Park during the Saline Celtic Festival.
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21

Well, the beautiful weather couldn't last forever, could it?. If you want to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, be prepared to get wet! Here's the forecast. Clear throughout the day. High: 85° Low: 62° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SSW.
Saline Community Fair Update

Eleven days from today the buildings at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will be coming alive with the entry of exhibits for the Saline Community Fair. The barns will be set up and still exhibits can be entered on Monday, August 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is still plenty of time to put the finishing touches on those entries… print those photos and get them matted, complete the craft and hobby entries, as well as the needlework, quilting and barn quilt signs and all the food entries you would like to put on display and enter in the judging competitions. There are thousand of classes to exhibit in, from antiques to collections to floriculture, horticulture, and crops. Check out all the classes in the fair book section on the website at www.salinefair.org.
