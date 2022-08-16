Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.FatimTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
thesalinepost.com
Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Play Salty Summer Sounds Finale Thursday
The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic play Thursday night in the Salty Summer Sounds concert series finale. The Fiddlers, Saline's famous touring youth group, have been busy since returning from their tour, playing in Plymouth, Milan and here in town at the library and at Mill Pond Park during the Saline Celtic Festival.
thesalinepost.com
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21
Well, the beautiful weather couldn't last forever, could it?. If you want to enjoy the great outdoors this weekend, be prepared to get wet! Here's the forecast. Clear throughout the day. High: 85° Low: 62° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SSW.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Community Fair Update
Eleven days from today the buildings at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will be coming alive with the entry of exhibits for the Saline Community Fair. The barns will be set up and still exhibits can be entered on Monday, August 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is still plenty of time to put the finishing touches on those entries… print those photos and get them matted, complete the craft and hobby entries, as well as the needlework, quilting and barn quilt signs and all the food entries you would like to put on display and enter in the judging competitions. There are thousand of classes to exhibit in, from antiques to collections to floriculture, horticulture, and crops. Check out all the classes in the fair book section on the website at www.salinefair.org.
thesalinepost.com
Rentschler Farm Gardens Dedicated in Recognition of Taylor Jacobsen Saturday
The public is invited to join the Saline Area Historical Society as it dedicates the Taylor Jacobsen Memorial Garden at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Rentschler Farm Museum. The long-time Saline Area Schools art teacher and community dynamo died at the age of 84 of pancreatic cancer. in...
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline this weekend: Ice Cream Social, Concert, Art Makingm Book Club and More
Enjoy your last few weeks of summer - right in here in town. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend in Saline!. 10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 19 - Sunday, Aug 21. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things...
thesalinepost.com
City Grants Conditional Special Land Use for Marijuana Provisioning Center at Car Wash Site
Saline City Council voted unanimously Monday night to grant conditional approval of an application for a special land use to allow a medical marijuana provisioning center at 660 E. Michigan Ave. That property is currently home to Zax Auto Wash. No residents spoke during a public hearing on the issue.
