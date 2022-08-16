ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Tooele mother shot to death as children were present in home

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death in Tooele on Thursday night.  The Tooele City Police Department says the 35-year-old woman’s body was found inside her home. The woman’s husband was arrested in connection to the homicide. Officers first responded to a residence near the […]
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Murray, UT
State
Utah State
Murray, UT
Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Motorcyclist critically injured in Mountain Green crash

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash with another vehicle Thursday in Mountain Green. The crash occurred on State Route 167 (Old Highway Road) near the Sinclair station at 5150 West, according to a post on the Mountain Green Fire Protection District‘s Facebook page.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated

LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Missing Holladay teen found safe

THURSDAY 8/18/22 8:30 a.m. HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing teen from Holladay has now been found safe, according to police. Unified Police Department says Jaxon Higbee, 16, was located on Wednesday night. No further details were immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing teen out of Holladay WEDNESDAY 8/17/22 5:35 p.m. HOLLADAY, Utah […]
HOLLADAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gephardt Daily#Murray Pd
Gephardt Daily

Tooele County wildfire caused by passing vehicle now 100% contained

STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Exhaust particles from a passing vehicle sparked a wildfire near Stockton in Tooele County, state wildfire officials said. The Steptoe Fire started Wednesday evening and burned 15 to 20 acres of private land east of State Route 36 about two miles south of Stockton, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire is 100% contained.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kcpw.org

LDS Church fires back over abuse story, Utah city coughs up police shooting records

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.
WEST JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Gephardt Daily

Update: Taylorsville police identify 2 killed in suspected murder-suicide

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have identified two people found shot to death Wednesday morning and disclosed the crime is a suspected murder-suicide. A 34-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead on the sidewalk about 5 a.m. near 3587 W. 4700 South,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Two teens killed in rollover Lehi crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Two Lehi teenagers were killed in a car crash over the weekend on Sunday morning. Lehi Police says two 19-year-olds were killed in the collision. Their identities have not been released. Police say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. along I-15 as the teens were taking the exit 282 off-ramp […]
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Several churches vandalized in Sandy and Orem

SANDY, Utah — Police are searching for vandals who hit a number of buildings that belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Most of the attacks happened over the same night along the east side of Sandy. The vandals spray-painted messages on the outside of six...
SANDY, UT
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Gephardt Daily

Arson suspected in fire at Tooele behavioral health facility

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators believe a fire at a Tooele mental health facility may have been started with a rock thrown through a window. Fire crews responded to the blaze after witnesses described smoke coming from the building and fire alarms heard going off inside late Tuesday night at Tooele Valley Behavioral Health, 100 S. 1000 West.
TOOELE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy