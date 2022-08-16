Read full article on original website
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
Nio Stock: Wall Street Continues to Believe in the Long-Term Growth Story
Production disruptions and component shortages impacted Nio’s ability to meet strong demand for its electric vehicles this year. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish about the company’s potential to capture EV demand in China as well as international markets. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:...
Marshalls keeps guidance numbers on track but takes a cautious approach
Marshalls had a strong first-half trading performance but is taking a cautious approach to the economy’s inflationary pressures. Despite a slowdown in consumer spending, paving expert Marshalls (GB:MSLH) reported a jump in its revenue and earnings in its half-year results for 2022. The company maintained its full-year guidance numbers...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts
High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Axsome Stock Skyrockets after Major FDA Approval; Should You Buy?
Axsome shares have exploded today after its depression therapy won approval from the FDA. Wall Street is eyeing more gains from the stock. Shares of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) are up substantially in today’s trading session after its depression therapy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite the large gains, most analysts still see the stock as a Buy. Axsome is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.
The Biggest Reason Why Microstrategy is Down Today
Microstrategy fell during Friday’s trading session. The reason behind the drop is fairly simple but has deep ramifications for the company as a whole. There are two sides to Microstrategy (MSTR). The first is the business intelligence tools side, which is actually a lot less popular than the second side – a massive bitcoin (BTC-USD) investor. Microstrategy lost ground because its large bitcoin holdings—around 129,699 as of its last report—lost ground overnight. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $22,000, the latest in a series of drops for the cryptocurrency.
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank Stock is Better?
Due to growing fears about a recession, bank stocks have fallen since the beginning of the year despite rising interest rates. As a result, investors may find some attractive valuations in the space if they have to buy and hold until a recession passes. A comparison of the following two big banks shows why one looks better than the other.
Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992.
Is Recently Listed Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) a Good Stock to Buy?
In this article, we will learn why automotive services provider Driven Brands could be a good investment option for prospective investors. North Carolina-based Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN), which went public in January 2021, is one of the largest automotive services companies in North America. The company’s financial performance has been impressive, and its prospects appear very bright. On TipRanks, analysts, bloggers, hedge funds, and retail investors look bullish, which makes DRVN stock a good investment option.
Can Verizon Stock Regain an Edge over Its Rivals?
Verizon stock has been getting roughed up by its rivals as of late. Still, with a depressed multiple and compelling edge computing technology, VZ stock seems more like a real value play rather than a dangerous falling knife. Shares of telecom titan Verizon (VZ) is at new 52-week lows of...
GME vs. BBBY: Which Meme Stock is Less Risky?
Meme stocks get plenty of attention from both retail investors and the media alike, but they generally aren’t worth investing in. The fundamentals of the following two stocks show why investors may be advised to steer clear of all meme names. The investing world has gone through significant changes...
360 DigiTech Stock Falls on Q2 Earnings Miss
While 360 DigiTech missed second-quarter earnings estimates in a challenging backdrop, the company continues to gain traction with certain impressive metrics. Shares of Chinese financial technology platform 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) were down in the pre-market session on Friday after the company’s second-quarter bottom line came in lower than a year ago.
Costco Stock Is Competitively Well-Positioned, Says Analyst
Costco’s comps growth slowed to 10% in July but remains high despite macro challenges. Further, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe sees Costco in better shape than its peers, with all categories showing strength. Food and fuel inflation, rising interest rate, and excess inventory issues continue to hurt retailers. However, Costco...
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
Here’s Why Bill.com Stock is Up Over 20% in Pre-Market Today
Bill.com has surprised investors with solid fourth-quarter results and upbeat Fiscal 2023 guidance. Management expects to turn profitable in Fiscal 2023 on a non-GAAP basis. Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) surprised investors by reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The provider of cloud-based software solutions for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) beat Wall Street’s expectations on both top and bottom lines. BILL stock is up over 21% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Editas Medicine: Here’s What Might Trigger More Downside
Editas Medicine has seen its share price drop more than 42% year-to-date. However, its unattractive portfolio of products could mean that there might be more downside potential left. Bearish sentiment toward biotech developers, coupled with an uninspiring pipeline of products in development, could trigger more downside for Editas Medicine (EDIT)...
Weekly Market Review: Prospect of Higher Rates Sparks Volatility
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks fell about 1% across the board on Friday and the S&P 500 snapped a four-week winning streak. Our Stock of the Week is a Consumer name. U.S. stocks fell about 1% across the board on Friday and the S&P 500 snapped a...
