Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KXL
Hiker Dies In Fall At Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
kptv.com
Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
26-Year-Old Conner Harvey Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcyclist died after hitting two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that the motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 14 near 164th Avenue at about 5:43 p.m. The incident unfurled after the 26-year-old Conner Harvey of Washougal was travelling east...
Eater
Barbecue Restaurant Reo’s Ribs Suffers Third Fire in Last Five Years
At around 2 a.m. Saturday, August 13, a fire damaged the Hollywood District restaurant Reo’s Ribs, KOIN reports. This is the third time the restaurant, which was famously founded by Snoop Dogg’s late uncle Reo Varnado, has been found ablaze since 2017. No one was reported hurt in...
Rocky Butte neighbors say city-installed gates do little for crime
Neighbors who live by Rocky Butte say their street, Rocky Butte Lane, is experiencing issues after the Portland Bureau of Transportation installed gates at the park.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
KXL
Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
23-Year-Old Cody Allen Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Clarks County (Clarks County, WA)
According to Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a Vancouver man died in a motor vehicle accident on Northeast 99th Street on Tuesday night. The officials stated that Cody Allen crashed into a utility pole and struck a house at around 5:18 p.m. Cody was pronounced dead at the scene by...
Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash at Idaho airport
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane at an airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency and federal investigators announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire...
Paddling on the Tualatin River | Grant's Getaways
TUALATIN, Ore. — There’s a tendency to think that great adventures often require travel to distant, exotic locations. I recently discovered that you don’t have to travel far to discover something new. I joined a unique hiking trip into a rugged and remote location that’s surprisingly not...
Guns seized after teens flee, crash vehicle in NE Portland
Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured
A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
kptv.com
Warning from southwest apartment complex residents after dirt starts to combust
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It seemed surreal for some residents at a southwest Portland apartment complex when they saw smoke coming out of the ground outside one of their buildings Wednesday evening. Shannon Campbell was in her apartment on Southwest Condor Avenue when her neighbor started yelling about smoke billowing...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
KGW
