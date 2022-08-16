ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

KXL

Hiker Dies In Fall At Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
CORBETT, OR
KXL

Rocky Butte Shooting Injures Two Kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two kids in a car were injured in a shooting at Rocky Butte early Thursday morning. A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were wounded on NE Rocky Butte Lane around 3:00am. The boy is said to have serious injuries. The girl was grazed by a bullet.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Paddling on the Tualatin River | Grant's Getaways

TUALATIN, Ore. — There’s a tendency to think that great adventures often require travel to distant, exotic locations. I recently discovered that you don’t have to travel far to discover something new. I joined a unique hiking trip into a rugged and remote location that’s surprisingly not...
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
