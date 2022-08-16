Mayor Dierenfeld and Council Members recognized the Johnston varsity baseball team for winning the Class 4A championship at the August 15 council meeting. Johnston won the state tournament on July 22, 2022, by beating Dowling Catholic, 11-1, in the title game. This is the Dragon's fifth baseball championship since 2008 and its third since 2017.

JOHNSTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO