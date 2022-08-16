Read full article on original website
Related
cityofjohnston.com
RipRoar Youth Triathlon
Parts of Pioneer Pkwy will be closed on August 20 for the RipRoad Youth Triathlon. The RipRoar Youth Triathlon welcomes athletes ages 6-15-year-old, as of December 31, 2022, of all backgrounds and abilities to complete a course of swimming, biking and running at age-appropriate distances. The RipRoar Youth Triathlon Series...
cityofjohnston.com
JOHNSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ATTEMPTING TO LOCATE MISSING TEEN
The Johnston Police Department is seeking assistance locating a missing/runaway teen identified as Teegan Radke. Teegan is 17 years old and was last seen at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, when she voluntarily left her residence in Johnston. Teegan is 5’4”, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue...
cityofjohnston.com
MAYOR AND COUNCIL RECOGNIZE JOHNSTON BASEBALL TEAM AT AUGUST 15 COUNCIL MEETING
Mayor Dierenfeld and Council Members recognized the Johnston varsity baseball team for winning the Class 4A championship at the August 15 council meeting. Johnston won the state tournament on July 22, 2022, by beating Dowling Catholic, 11-1, in the title game. This is the Dragon's fifth baseball championship since 2008 and its third since 2017.
Comments / 0